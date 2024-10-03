Ryan Murphy literally just said that the Menendez brothers should be sending him flowers

If there is one way to describe Ryan Murphy, it’s provocative. The creator of Nip/Tuck and American Horror Story, the creative’s brand hasn’t changed over the past two decades.

So it should come as no surprise that his newest series has been hit with significant backlash. Aptly entitled Monsters, the Netflix series is an anthology show about famous killers known throughout the world. His first entry into the series was Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer who ate the men he killed. Portrayed by American Horror Story alum Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was met with pointed and copious criticism.

The main issue with portraying these characters as protagonists is taking the narrative away from the victims. Dahmer largely targeted Black men in his community, and should hardly be viewed as an LGBTQ+ icon. However, it is hard to see another narrative present in the series. By casting fan-favorite Peters and largely ignoring the victims’ families, Dahmer struck audiences the wrong way.

But if that was bad, Murphy was ready to raise the ante for his follow-up. This iteration of Monsters centered around the notorious Menendez Brothers, and the second season of the series portrayed virtually every possible theory surrounding the case — even ones widely disproven. Using these perspectives turned the tale of the Menendez Brothers into a sideshow, glorifying their crimes and giving it a Hollywood sheen. This will always be the problem with giving Hollywood keys to these stories, and even the real-life counterparts of the characters agree.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of the murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, by ambushing and shooting them at close range with shotguns. The brothers’ later flagrant spending of their dead parents’ money led many to the conclusion that they had killed them to hasten their inheritance. Later allegations came out that the crime was actually a defense mechanism against José, who the brothers alleged had been sexually abusing them. No matter the reason, the brothers admitted to killing their parents, were convicted of murder, and are currently serving sentences in prison. But after becoming aware of Murphy’s portrayal of them, they came out staunchly against the series.

Murphy defends himself against criticisms of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Teen Vogue reported that in an official statement, Erik Menendez took issue with his and his brother’s portrayal in the series.

“It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward. Those awful lies have been disrupted and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out. So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander.”

While Dahmer had died before the airing of the first season, the Menendez Brothers had full access to see how they were portrayed. But even Erik’s impassioned words didn’t move the television juggernaut. Murphy came back with his own response in an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Menendez brothers should be sending me flowers. They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years. And it’s gotten the attention of not only this country, but all over the world.”

Murphy claimed the series was all about trying to figure out who was guilty or innocent. But that was never the question in this case. Erik and Lyle Mendendez were straightforward in confessing to the crime. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story only appears to be another cash grab for a dubious story.

