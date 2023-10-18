The 12 best ‘Crime Junkie’ episodes

From the terrifying deeds of notorious serial killers to the inexplicable disappearances of regular people, the podcast has you covered.

Hosted by childhood best friends Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, Crime Junkie is an intriguing true-crime podcast that you have likely binged by now. Since its 2017 premiere, has become a true-crime mainstay, with devoted fans waiting for each new episode. There are several reasons why Crime Junkie has become so famous.

To begin, the hosts have great chemistry, creating an instantly comfortable setting. Listeners feel like they are in on a conversation between friends because of how vividly the speakers express genuine enthusiasm and inquiry. Their ability to tell a story and hold an audience’s attention throughout a narrative is a hallmark of their writing style.

Furthermore, Crime Junkie is quite thorough in its reporting. Each episode investigates a different crime in great depth, whether it be a homicide, a missing person case, or another type of mystery. The hosts meticulously analyze the data at their disposal, presenting the various facets of each topic logically and coherently.

Many in the true crime subculture listen to the podcast to learn about a particular case and enjoy the podcast’s attention to detail. And, while not afraid to tackle complex or controversial situations, Crime Junkie also includes a healthy dose of lesser-known tales that diversify the show’s appeal. From the terrifying deeds of notorious serial killers to the inexplicable disappearances of regular people, the podcast has you covered.

What sets Crime Junkie apart is the hosts’ commitment to activism. Flowers and Prawat are vocal advocates for victims of crime, and they routinely use their platform to bring attention to cold cases. They encourage readers to view true crime stories with empathy and consideration for all parties involved. Listeners value the podcast’s ethical approach because of the kindness and respect it treats its subjects.

Choosing only 12 episodes to highlight from such a high-quality podcast was no easy feat, the following are some of the most memorable ones.

Missing: The Millbrook Twins (unknown episode number)

Images via missingkids.org

The Millbrook Twins, Dannette and Jeannette, from Augusta, Georgia, vanished when they were only 15 years old. Despite a number of alarming signs, the authorities quickly classified them as runaways, thus obscuring their case for a number of years.

The disappearance of Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook, who would have turned 49 this year, has been a mystery for 33 years, and their family is still searching for answers to their missing persons case. They have not been found as of this writing.

Ashley and Brit are determined not to let the story languish in obscurity. This gripping episode exposes the chilling truth behind the twins’ disappearance by unraveling the injustices and police errors surrounding the case.

Using compelling storytelling and the power of podcasts, one family’s refusal to give up leads listeners on a journey of heartbreak, resilience, and determination. The fight for justice, loss, and secrets are unfolded in this captivating tale.

Murdered: Laci Peterson (episodes 95 and 96)

Image via Crime Junkie Podcasts

The tragic and well-covered case of Laci Peterson, a pregnant woman who disappeared on Christmas Eve in 2002, is discussed in episodes 95 and 96 of the podcast. Scott Peterson, her husband, was found guilty of murdering her and remains in prison despite his protestations of innocence. Both episodes open with a recap of the events leading up to Laci’s disappearance. The hosts paint a vivid image of Laci and the frantic search after she disappeared during a stroll around the park. They describe how the early focus on finding Laci evolved to suspicion of her husband, Scott, particularly after Amber Frey, Scott’s secret girlfriend, came forward.

Ashley and Brit succeed in creating an engaging storyline in these episodes by detailing the circumstances behind Laci’s disappearance, the hunt for her, and the final discovery of her and her unborn son’s remains. They describe Scott’s odd behavior, the growing pile of circumstantial evidence against him, and his subsequent arrest and conviction. The hosts present all sides of the story while discussing possible explanations. They discuss the potential impact of the media’s portrayal of Scott on public opinion and the jury’s decision.

Serial Killer: Israel Keyes (episode 85)

Image via STAYAWAKE@YouTube

In this segment, Ashley and Brit investigate the chilling activities of serial killer Israel Keyes. Keyes presented himself as a businessman, a war hero, and a father, all hallmarks of everyday existence. However, he lived a double life full of evil behind this mask. After his arrest for the murder of Samantha Koenig in 2012, the full scope and planning of his crimes became apparent.

Keyes would prepare “kill kits” across the country, often years before he intended to use them, containing money, guns, and disposal equipment. Since he randomly picked his victims, authorities had difficulty linking his acts. The abduction and murder of Samantha Koenig, detailed by Ashley and Brit, is just one of the horrifying atrocities Keyes admitted to doing. The hosts deftly dissect Keyes’ statements to the police, exposing the cold calculation behind the serial killer’s actions. They also discuss the aftermath of Keyes’ suicide in prison, where many concerns remain unresolved regarding the full scope of his crimes.

Murdered: Lindsay Buziak (episode 58)

Image via Jeff Buziak

Lindsay Buziak, a young real estate agent from British Columbia, was brutally killed in 2008 after being lured to a home showing in Saanich. When the promising real estate agent received a call from a couple interested in viewing a million-dollar home, it set in motion the events that would ultimately result in her tragic and untimely death. The hosts of Crime Junkie dissect the sequence of events that led to Lindsay’s death and discuss the oddities and inconsistencies they observed among the potential buyers.

The fact that Lindsay’s boyfriend revealed how she expressed her displeasure with the presentation is a frightening detail that adds mystery and suspense to the story. Ashley and Brit faithfully reenact the event, taking their listeners by the hand and explaining the case.

From Lindsay’s murder being an act of random violence to elaborate conspiracy theories involving organized crime, the episode investigates them all. Ashley and Brit also bring up the Buziak family’s disappointment in the investigation’s seeming lack of progress and their persistent pursuit of justice.

Murdered: The Powell Family (episode 47)

Image via Susan Cox Powell Foundation

In this episode, Ashley and Brit explore the chilling disappearance of Susan Powell as well as the tragic fate of her two young sons, who suffered at the hands of their father. During early December 2000, Susan Powell went missing after Josh Powell claimed they were on a camping trip, but she never returned.

Upon questioning the police about Susan’s whereabouts, Josh told them he had gone camping with their sons shortly after midnight while Susan remained home. According to him, he had no idea where she was. Authorities thought it odd that the children were taken out in the middle of the night while they were supposed to be at daycare in the morning.

The police became suspicious of Josh, whose confusing stories and careless attitude toward her sudden disappearance made him the prime suspect. As law enforcement officials are all set to declare Josh Powell as having been responsible for his wife’s disappearance after a thorough investigation has been carried out into the case of the Powell Family, crisis strikes, shocking listeners as the tragedy unfolds, and they are left on edge as dark secrets and betrayals emerge. Both hosts skillfully uncover the desperate search for justice and closure in this renowned case that captivated the nation.

Missing: Maura Murray (episode 37)

Image via mauramurraymissing.com

Ashley and Brit delved into the case of missing American student Maura Murray in episode 37. After crashing her car in Haverhill, New Hampshire, on February 9, 2004, Maura Murray, a nursing student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, disappeared without a trace. Her mysterious disappearance has spawned numerous theories and attracted significant media interest, cementing her story as an enduring example of unresolved mysteries.

The episode explores Maura’s backstory and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, including the peculiar things she did in the days leading up to her disappearance, like packing up her dorm room, emailing her professors to say she would be absent due to a family death, and withdrawing a large sum of cash.

The story’s atmosphere darkens as the hosts discuss the events of the night Maura vanished. When a bystander offered assistance after Maura’s vehicle accident in Haverhill, she politely declined, explaining that she had already called for roadside assistance. Maura was nowhere to be located when the cops arrived minutes later.

Infamous: The Menendez Brothers (episode 76)

Image via Law&Crime Network@YouTube

The Menendez brothers’ case is noteworthy not only because of the ferocity of the crime but also because of the riches and prominence of the family involved. At ages 21 and 18, Lyle and Erik Menendez were accused of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills house. This episode takes a deeper dive into a case that triggered a nationwide conversation about class, privilege, and the American judicial system.

In this episode, the brothers reveal an astonishing secret regarding the alleged abuse they endured as children, shedding light on the complicated dynamics inside their family. Ashley and Brit dissect the brothers’ defense strategy, which hinged mainly on claims of sexual and physical abuse by their parents. They investigate the possibility that the Menendez brothers’ murders were not only cold-blooded murders but perhaps acts of desperation in the face of years of abuse.

Conspiracy: The Death of JFK Jr. (episode 50)

Image via Documentary Central@YouTube

Ashley and Brit investigate the catastrophic plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette, and her sister Lauren Bessette. JFK Jr.’s tragic death, like his father’s, has sparked countless conspiracy theories, and this episode delves headfirst into them. The episode begins with an overview of JFK Jr.’s life and legacy as the son of President John F. Kennedy, establishing him as American royalty. His untimely death in 1999, when his private plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, stunned the country and the world.

According to the official inquiry, the disaster was caused by pilot error and low visibility, and JFK Jr. was not qualified to fly in those conditions. But Ashley and Brit explore the many conspiracy theories of the crash. They look into every possible explanation, from mechanical failure to sabotage to assassination. They spin a fascinating tale, casting doubt on official conclusions and digging into the sources of persistent skepticism. The hosts strike a good mix between acknowledging the appeal of conspiracy ideas and rooting the conversation in what is known.

Murdered: The Watts Family (episode 81)

Image via Instagram@shanannwatts

This episode examines one of the most horrific acts of family annihilation in recent history: the brutal murders of Shanann Watts and her two young children, Bella and Celeste, by Shanann’s husband and the children’s father, Chris Watts. Chris, Shanann, and their two daughters appeared to be living the American dream in Colorado, with a third child on the way. However, this idyllic image was shattered in August 2018 when Shanann and her daughters went missing.

Ashley and Brit describe the initial search efforts and Chris’ unusual behavior after the abduction of his family. From Chris’ public pleas for his family’s safe return to his failed polygraph test and subsequent unexpected confession of guilt, they take listeners through the quick course of the case. The hosts analyze everything from the disturbing body cam footage to Chris’ horrifying confession that led to his arrest and incarceration.

Captured: The Golden State Killer (episode 22)

Image via CBS Mornings@YouTube

The Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker, and the Visalia Ransacker, was one of the most notorious and elusive serial killers in American history, and Ashley and Brit detail the case in episode 22. This episode retells the frightening details of his atrocities and the fear he instilled in Californians from the mid-1970s through the mid-1980s.

The Golden State Killer was notorious for following a specific pattern of stalking and surveillance before perpetrating a string of burglaries, rapes, and murders against his victims. The hosts explore the novel approach of using DNA databases for family trees to catch him. This innovative investigation and more conventional methods led to the 2018 capture of former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo.

Missing: Amy Lynn Bradley (episode 14)

Image via amybradleyismissing.com

The mysterious disappearance of Amy Lynn Bradley during a family cruise vacation in 1998 is still unsolved. Amy’s case is especially perplexing as she vanished from a cruise ship while vacationing with her family in 1998. Her disappearance has spawned numerous theories and potential sightings, making it one of the most debated missing persons cases.

As Ashley and Brit investigate the various leads and alleged sightings of Amy in the years after her abduction, the mystery surrounding her case deepens. They highlight speculation that Amy was a victim of human trafficking. Amy’s family investigates several leads, including the detailed story of a U.S. military sailor who claims to have seen Amy in a brothel and some disturbing images they got that they believe show Amy in agony.

Serial Killer: The Green River Killer (episode 65)

Image via Real Crime@YouTube

Gary Ridgway, commonly known as the Green River Killer, is the focus of this episode, which examines his heinous atrocities at length. Ashley and Brit provide a vivid image of the Pacific Northwest in the early 1980s when the area was at the center of a wave of serial killings. The Green River Killer, so-called for his frightening practice of dumping the bodies of his victims in the Green River in Washington State, soon becomes the main suspect.

Ashley and Brit describe the horrible killing spree, highlighting that Ridgway targeted young women engaged in prostitution or otherwise homeless. The panelists look into the police’s early questioning of a suspect who went on to elude them for nearly two decades: the Green River Killer. The story climaxes when the hosts describe the groundbreaking DNA analysis that finally connected Ridgway to his victims.

