The Complete TikTok In The Mix lineup

Few platforms can launch a music career quite like TikTok. Since its inception in 2016, the video-sharing app has birthed — or at least played a large role in — the breakout music moments of certifiable stars like Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo, whose biggest songs owe much of their success to becoming viral on TikTok (the “Say So” dance was basically inescapable in 2019).

Given its now-crucial role in fostering the careers of artists, it was only a matter of time before TikTok held its own music event. The platform did just that in late 2023, hosting the inaugural edition of a music experience dubbed TikTok In The Mix. The festival experience, which took place on Dec. 10, 2023, was the first of its kind for the platform, and saw both fans and musicians flock to Arizona’s Sloan Park for a full day of music activities.

The major drawcard of the event — which was broadcast live on the app and included interactive activities and panels inspired by popular trends — was the musical bill. So, as TikTok users danced along to this year’s biggest songs on the app like “Barbie World” or “Little Boo Thang”, we’re taking a closer look at the complete lineup for TikTok’s 2023 In The Mix event.

Complete TikTok In The Mix lineup

Perhaps the biggest headliner of In The Mix was Cardi B. The rapper — who herself has enjoyed TikTok success in the form of multiple viral quotes (who could forget “what is that?!”) — took to the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits. “She Bad” and “Get Up 10”, both lifted from Cardi’s 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, were among the songs on her setlist.

Also headlining In The Mix is former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, who performed a 30-minute set including songs like “This Town” and “Slow Hands”. Joining Horan as a headliner was Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta, known for tracks like “Back For More”, with Charlie Puth serving as In The Mix’s final headliner.

Puth regularly frequents TikTok to share the processes behind his songwriting, and was the subject of multiple memes for his ability to match perfect pitch. In addition to performing hits like “Attention”, Puth was also joined virtually on stage by Jung Kook of the K-pop boy band, BTS. Cardi B, Horan, Anitta and Puth were In The Mix’s starriest performers, but the event also welcomed a swathe of rising talents.

Drawn from TikTok’s emerging artist program, called TikTok elevate, the lineup was rounded out by lesser known — yet equally talented — acts Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber. While they were not intially featured on the bill, TikTok In The Mix also hosted peformances by Peso Pluma and Mean Girls reboot star Renee Rapp.

Here’s hoping this becomes an annual tradition, as TikTok in the Mix has just had one heck of a great debut.