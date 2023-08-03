The viral ‘Makes Me Wanna Cry’ TikTok trend, explained

Sometimes, viral trends aren’t just about viral activities or weird filters. Occasionally, what we see in the media can transform into something widely popular. This also holds true for TikTok, where users can not only incorporate songs into their videos but also create their own sounds or upload pre-existing ones.

Recently, another viral sound has been making the rounds, and it’s rather heartwarming. People are crafting reaction videos using a specific sound that says, “This makes me wanna cry.” What’s intriguing about this trend is that the original voice sounds quite familiar. So, what exactly is this trend, and why are people using it?

‘Makes Me Wanna Cry’ TikTok trend, explained

If the voice of this viral TikTok trend sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s Kris Jenner (aka Kim Kardashian‘s mom).

Users are overlaying the sound onto emotional moments they either witnessed or recalled. Some employ it as an emotional reaction after their hard work has paid off. A notable instance was a video posted by the Chicago Bears, announcing Darnell Mooney’s return after surgery for an ankle injury.

Emotions are complex, and can be hard to describe sometimes. Not everyone could easily explain how they’re feeling, so it makes sense why people would resort to using viral TikTok sounds to assist in expressing them. This now-viral quote from Jenner made it easier for people to describe what they’re feeling or how they felt about a certain situation, in turn making a unique experience into something relatable.