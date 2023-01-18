The ‘Waffle House has a new host’ meme, explained

In this day and age, memes travel at the speed of light. One minute they’re here, and the next they’re gone, back to the shadowy realm from whence they came. Recently, one particular phrase has flooded comments sections around the world, and denizens of the internet have no clue why.

“The Waffle House has found its new host” is slowly taking over social media like a digital plague, and we’re not sure how to feel about it. Thankfully the creator of this unexpected scourge seems to share our uncertainty. YouTuber Johnny RaZeR is the man you can thank for redefining middle management at The Waffle House.

Here he is explaining the phenomenon.

Last week, Johnny RaZeR set out to troll the internet, and our fates were sealed. After having his fans choose a dedicated phrase, he encouraged them to write it anywhere and everywhere, all at once. Why they chose “The Waffle House has found its new host” the world may never know, but one thing is abundantly clear — nothing will ever be the same.

Johnny RaZeR has since tweeted his disapproval of anyone getting between creators and their audience because of his wayward meme, and frankly that’s all anyone could really do in a situation like this if you think about it.

I apologize to any creators annoyed by the Waffle House comments. I urge anyone participating to be respectful and stop commenting on any creators that do not want the meme in their comments. I also urge creators that are annoyed by the meme to block the phrase on their channels. — Jonny RaZeR (@JRaZeROfficial) January 15, 2023

It’s not all bad though. Johnny RaZeR seems to have turned the meme on its head, and is now encouraging his audiences to go to Waffle House and help out the hardworking employees from one of America’s most recognizable chains.

I Want Everyone to go to their nearest Waffle House right now and give your server (the new host) a huge tip — Jonny RaZeR (@JRaZeROfficial) January 16, 2023

Frankly, this whole ‘The Waffle House has found its new host” business will be over before anyone can say waffle sandwich. With that in mind, the only thing left to do is sit back and watch the chaos unfold.