‘Their sleepover is RUINED’: Grown woman gets glorious revenge on pranking preteens

Before the rise of the internet, kids and teens had to get creative when it came to entertaining themselves. One popular pastime was prank calling, at least until caller ID became widespread. A few unsuspecting preteens learned the hard way that pranking an OG prank caller couldn’t end well.

A 32-year-old mother of four named Samantha (@mzznofilter) shared her experience of receiving a prank call while at work. In her TikTok video, Samantha — who worked the front desk for a hotel — said she got a prank call from a group of girls saying they wanted to book a room and then presumably hung up. They clearly forgot one thing — not blocking their number. That rookie mistake allowed Samantha to call them right back.

The TikTok starts just as Samantha dials the number. The phone rings and someone picks up, but it seems the pranksters are ready. Instead of someone answering in greeting, all she hears is a voice recording that says, “The wireless customer you are calling is not available. Please try again later.” Samantha was speechless for a while and then said, “They knew. They knew.” It could have stopped there, but it didn’t.

The kids were probably cracking up and high-fiving each other thinking they were on top of the world. But then they called Samantha again — and that’s when things got interesting. She had a little surprise of her own and was ready to teach the pranksters a lesson.

The pranksters get pranked

When Samantha picked up the phone, a girl’s voice on the other end said, “Who’s this? Hello?” She then asked the girls, “So are you guys still gonna book the room?” For a moment, the girls were lost. They weren’t ready for the question and could be heard talking over each other. One said, “Uh no, we actually changed our mind. Sorry.” Another girl’s voice butted in and started saying, “Yeah, we bought a…” but she was cut off by her friend who said, “No, no. We don’t want to book the room anymore.”

While the girl was still explaining, Samantha said, “Oh really? Cause the phone number that you have is connected to a credit card. I’m just gonna charge the credit card $1,000. Is that okay for you?” Samantha barely finished her sentence when she heard the dial tone, which cracked her up. “The way they hung up so fast,” she said, still laughing.

TikTok users were amused by the interaction, and the post received more than 2,000 comments. One wrote, “Oh I know their sleepover is RUINED,” and it most likely was. Others put themselves in the girls’ position and said, “I would be puking and crying at the same time,” and another wrote, “as a kid I would have CRIEDDDD.” Others commented that the girls were surely in tears and panicking after that call, thinking about ways to come clean to their parents that they spent $1,000 while prank calling. Other users felt that Samantha’s reverse prank call wasn’t enough and suggested ways to keep the prank going. “Call again to confirm the amount you charged,” one said. Another said, “YOU HAVE TO CALL THEM BACK AND LET A ROBOTIC VOICE SAY THAT THEIR PAYMENT IS COMPLETE.” Hopefully, the girls learned their lesson and realized they can’t play a prank on a generation of pranksters.

