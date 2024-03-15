‘This decision is final’: Buffalo Wild Wings server is fired after exposing the former football star who dined, dashed, and cost her cash

Waiting staff of the world, you are heroes. Not only do you have to deal with demanding customers all day long and are chronically underpaid, you also get blamed when someone dines and dashes without paying. TikToker braysriot, though, has had enough of the injustice.

The OP, who worked as a server at Buffalo Wild Wings, kickstarted a whole saga when she posted to TikTok immediately after a customer ordered 66 wings, ate as many of them as they could, left a fake card, and then “went to the bathroom” i.e. never came back. The result was almost a $100 tab that came straight out of the server’s wages. The one silver lining? “At least I got to take home your f***ing wings that you didn’t finish eating because I’m f***ing hungry and broke, no thanks to you,” she commented.

The furious braysriot, aka Braylee, called out the dine ‘n’ dasher by name in their video, even sharing photos from their Instagram account. Their name is Dylan Findlay, a student at Boise State who seemed to be on the college football team, Boise State Broncos. “I’m sending this to your coach, your mom, your dad,” threatened the tenacious TikToker, as well as scolding him for hitting on her co-worker shortly before avoiding paying for his meal. “You asking for my co-worker’s Snapchat? Cute,” she said. “Yeah, you’re probably never gonna get that because you’re a piece of s***.”

The result of Braylee’s social media outburst? She lost her job. In a follow-up, the TikToker then posted a recording of herself on the phone being informed that she was getting fired due to the “bad publicity” she had generated for the company. As one commenter argued, however, “It wasn’t bad press until you fired her and made yourselves look terrible.” Another quoted the woman on the end of the phone: “’This decision is final.’ Did she expect you to grovel for this job?”

Things got even more intense in a third video in which Braylee made clear that she could’ve saved her job if she had agreed to take her original TikTok down. The reason she didn’t is because of what she claims to have learned about Dylan Findlay since the whole dine and dash incident. “No, it’s not because of clout. I don’t give a f*** about clout,” she stressed, before alleging that “several women” have come forward with accusations of “sexual assault crimes” against Findlay.

Needless to say, this is not a good look for the young football player, and his mother, Nicole Findlay, has been hitting back against Braylee across social media. The TikToker has shared Nicole’s responses on her own channel, including a DM exchange between the pair. Initially, Nicole was very apologetic about her son’s behavior, saying that Dylan is “bi-polar” and he was suffering from a “manic episode” that night. However, in public messages on Facebook, Nicole Findlay has denounced Braylee and claims to have gotten law enforcement involved.

The biggest bone of contention between the TikToker and Dylan’s mother is that Nicole claims the bill has been repaid but Braylee says that she has not received any cash from the Findlays. As it happens, one of Dylan’s former teammates on the Boise State Broncos reached out to Braylee and informed her that Findlay was no longer on the squad because “we also realized he wasn’t the kind of guy we wanted on our team (for obvious reasons).”

Obviously, if Dylan was having a mental health episode on that occasion, that’s not to be entirely disregarded, but many TikTok commenters, some of whom say they are bipolar themselves, argue that his mental health diagnosis is no excuse for his poor behavior. Likewise, it’s hard to begrudge Nicole Findlay for passionately defending her own son, but if Braylee’s correct that she hasn’t been paid when Findlay is claiming she has been then the original wrong still has not been righted.

As for Buffalo Wild Wings? Braylee’s firing may not have had the desired effect. “Good to know you appreciate dine and dashers,” read one comment. “Will go to one tonight.”