This Matt Murdock cosplay will have you wondering ‘isn’t that just Charlie Cox?’

Ahead of episode eight of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans have gotten really hyped to see the return of Matt Murdoch a.k.a Daredevil to the MCU. His surprise reveal in Spider-Man: No Way Home left fans overjoyed and desperate for more, with their wishes granted a few months later when it was confirmed that the hero would get his own Disney Plus series, Daredevil: Born Again.

But, after images were posted to Reddit, it would seem we have more than one Daredevil running around though.

This Reddit user could certainly fill in for Charlie Cox if he ever wants to take off sick for the day, after sharing images of his Matt Murdock cosplay on Reddit left fellow users convinced it was actually the actor himself.

Many called out “u/Confident_Door8862” for actually being Charlie Cox pretending to be a normal man, pretending to be Charlie Cox… if you can follow that.

It would hardly be considered cosplay if it really was him though would it.

Now that they have him, many pressed for details on his upcoming solo series on Disney Plus. Spill the tea Charlie!

The OP went along with the joke, claiming that the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, is always watching.

It took many a few seconds to realize that it actually isn’t the actor himself but merely his doppelgänger.

Some people had to read the word cosplay before the truth sunk in.

Many congratulated the user on his uncanny resemblance and recommend he put himself forward as a Daredevil stunt double.

It isn’t just the physical resemblance, it’s the attitude as well.

Some people wanted to nitpick, because yes, this man is not entirely identical.

It really isn’t a bad deal to look so similar to an action hero and heartthrob, the OP will just have to be careful not to get mobbed if he ever decides to do this cosplay at an event like Comic Con!

You can see the real deal appearing in She-Hulk, episode eight released on Disney Plus on Oct. 6.