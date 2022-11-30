Watch a 14-year-old Jenna Ortega spookily predict her casting as Wednesday Addams

There are often spooky times when actors or even the characters they play on-screen predict something that has yet to come to pass; The Simpsons does it all the time (Matt Groening how do you know so much?) In this prophetic instance, it turns out that a young Jenna Ortega actually said, in a prior role, that if she were to be any day of the week she would be Wednesday, which just so happens to be the name of the titular character she now plays in the Netflix series.

The character of Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family has kept fans busy fan-casting her for years, with actresses like Aubrey Plaza often at the top of the list. However, with Plaza aged out of the role, the recent Netflix series found its Wednesday in the form of Ortega, a young actress whose previous work includes the Disney show Stuck In The Middle. It was on this show that one eagle-eyed fan noticed something creepily close to precognition.

Ortega played the lead character, Harley Diaz, a genius trying to stand out from her six siblings whilst also trying to manage her busy parents. In the clip, she bemoans her stressful family life and her position as the dreaded middle child, stating “if my family was a week, I’d be Wednesday.”

Jenna Ortega is a prophet I guess pic.twitter.com/21D8sUsdFM — Jon Negroni (@JonNegroni) November 29, 2022

Though she may not have wanted it in this particular scene, it’s exactly what she got as she now literally is the Wednesday of her new family, the Addams family. The show has been a huge hit for the streaming giant, even tying with a few records set by Netflix’s crown jewel, Stranger Things. Many have praised the actress’s performance in a role that can’t have been easy to step into considering fan expectations. But if this video is to be taken into account, it was meant to be.