‘Well, that took a dark turn’: Group of friends go out for dinner, and waiter hands the only black plate to the one person of color

If you scroll through your For You page on the daily, then you likely already know that an abundance of jaw-dropping situations are shared on TikTok. But one woman’s experience while dining with friends might be the biggest jaw-drop social media has ever witnessed.

In a situation that will likely unhinge your mouth quicker than the dentist when he’s ready to stick a drill down your throat to fix a cavity, Lexi Burkhalter, under the username @lexi1.0, shared an eyebrow-raising moment that has undoubtedly left many on TikTok feeling shocked. In the video, Lexi records her two friends sitting across the table from her at a restaurant, where her two friends were given white plates while Lexi herself was given a black plate — which understandably caused Lexi to question the entire encounter.

The act of placing plates in front of customers is not unheard of in the majority of restaurants, that much is already a well-known fact. But the waiter specifically choosing a different color plate to place in front of Lexi definitely feels like inappropriate behavior for a professional establishment.

The depicted situation itself is insanely ridiculous, of course, but it’s hard to keep any laughter at bay after taking a quick peek at the comment section. “That’s a violation,” one commenter insisted with the crying-laughing emoji, while another insisted that perhaps a different color plate was given due to a possible food allergy. “That took a dark turn,” followed by a skull emoji was the bread and butter of the comment section, without a doubt, reminding all TikTokers that this is one of the wildest videos out there.

Possibility of a food allergy or not, the bizarre behavior certainly deserves to be highlighted and questioned. Luckily, Lexi didn’t seem too distraught over the situation, and we can only hope she had a good meal regardless.

