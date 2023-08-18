What happened to Caleb Coffee? The TikTok star’s accident in Hawaii, explained

18-year-old TikTok star Caleb Coffee, who is famous for his stunt videos, is seriously injured

TikTok celebrity Caleb Coffee survived a terrible fall of over an estimated 60-80 feet from a cliff on a hiking trip he was taking with three of his friends in Hawaii on Aug. 16.

Caleb Coffee is an 18-year-old stunt star who was not actually doing a stunt at the time of his accident. Taking scenic landscape photos and hiking a trail in Volcanoes National Park, Coffee slipped off the cliff at about 2pm, and fell onto some lava rocks.

According to his sister Peyton Coffee, who wrote a message on a GoFundMe page that his family started after the accident, Caleb was airlifted to the ICU unit of a Honolulu hospital.

Caleb Coffee is in critical condition and fighting for his life. According to his father Jason Coffee, his injuries include a broken neck, a fractured spine, a broken femur, a fractured wrist, and cuts on his mouth and forehead.

Coffee has over a million TikTok followers due to his adventure, exercise, prank, dance, and stunt videos that captivate his followers and entertain his social media fans. He makes many of his entertaining videos with his older siblings Peyton and Isaac.

Caleb Coffee is now conscious and has made the following statement about his injuries: “For the past two days all the doctors thought that my spine or neck was broken. I just got out of another MRI and it turns out somehow, miraculously that it is not broken, just irritation, and I personally can not make up an explanation for that other than thank you, Jesus.”

Caleb recorded the video statement, and his father Jason posted it to his Instagram story.

The GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has a goal of $100,000 and was created to help the uninsured family pay the teen’s medical bills. As of Friday morning, more than 500 fans donated over $15,000.