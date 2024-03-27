What happened to Jordan Page?

The world of social media influencers is constantly changing. Day in and day out, we see new folks gain online celebrity status, while others meet their downfall. Then there are those who remain in the public eye for decades, like Jordan Page.

This influencer is known for teaching her audience how to live well while saving as much money as possible, helping folks with productivity, and sharing her parenting habits. Of course, being an influencer and a mother of eight means that Page’s family lives in the spotlight. Despite the controversies that have been following family influencers, though, Page’s audience has stayed loyal, closely following the ups and downs of Jordan, her husband Bubba, and their children.

Naturally, this makes it so that people get invested in their favorite influencer’s life, wanting to know pretty much everything that goes on, no matter how big or small. Thus, when Page and her husband announced their divorce on Mar. 25, 2024, people got curious. Rumors about their relationship being on the rocks had been circulating before then, but now that the divorce is out in the open, folks are even more interested in knowing what led to it.

Why did Jordan Page get divorced?

The reasons behind Jordan and Bubba Page’s divorce have not been disclosed and it doesn’t seem like they ever will be. In similar Instagram posts, the former couple explained that while they appreciate people’s concern for them, neither intends to discuss their marriage or its rupture publicly. The two further requested that their audience not ask about the subject, or talk about it with any of their children. Despite this being an understandable stance on the matter, not everyone was pleased with it, as some folks feel like they deserve to know what happened.

Currently, there are cheating rumors circulating online, as Jordan Page’s audience speculates about what may have led to the divorce. Regardless of any theories, we won’t truly know what led to this outcome unless one of the people involved speaks on the matter. If they stay true to their words, that likely won’t happen soon. Living in the public eye can be difficult in and of itself, but even more so when you’re going through a divorce.

All that said, chances are that fans will continue to wonder about this subject. The public tends not to handle celebrity breakups well, and online influencers are no exception.