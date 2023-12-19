What happened to NewTumbl? Did it shut down?

As technology has advanced and the internet continues to dominate our lives, so too has social media. Like Apple’s famous trademark line “there’s an app for that,” there is also a social media app for virtually everything under the rainbow, including NSFW content. That’s where NewTumbl comes in.

NewTumbl was created at the start of 2019 in response to Tumblr’s adult content ban. Like its namesake, NewTumbl was a blogging platform and virtual home for people from all walks of life to express themselves in the manner they see fit. Or as NewTumbl put it, “We offer asylum to all those who feel persecuted simply for wanting to exercise your freedom of speech.”

The platform carved out a special corner of the internet for its users, and although it was massively popular with those who used it, its popularity never reached the heights Tumblr achieved when it allowed NSFW content to run rampant. Perhaps its inability to compete with similar forums is the reason it ultimately closed its doors. Then again, regulating NSFW content in the 21st-century social media era, in general, is no easy feat.

Did NewTumbl shut down for good?

On June 7, 2023, NewTumbl informed its Twitter followers that the NSFW blogging platform was indeed shutting down, although it didn’t use those exact words. “It’s been a blast,” the post read. “Thanks for your patronage. We hope you enjoyed your time at NewTumbl.”

The unexpected announcement came with no warning, no heads up, no indication that things had gone south. Although some have speculated this is just an error and the site is undergoing maintenance, the specific language used is a clear indication this goes beyond just internal repair. As expected, the news didn’t sit well with users, especially those who were now losing contacts and e-friends as a result.

I joined in Aug 2019, after spending a hellish eight months trying to find a site to replace my Tumblr. Nothing like coming home and finding your site GONE. No heads up, no warning, nothing. Thanks a lot. — cdPetee (@CDpetee) June 8, 2023

Closing and banning profiles, seemingly at random without any form of notice was a sign of things turning sour at nT HQ. I had two rule-abiding profiles closed down, the third and final one I kept blank and it remained until the final shutdown today. Oh well, it was fun. RIP nT — Steve (@CruiseWithSteve) June 7, 2023

NewTumblr has not addressed the closure beyond its singular Twitter post, but it’s safe to say this mom-and-pop social media shop has officially closed its doors.



Where are Tumblr and NewTumbl now?

The team behind NewTumbl has been MIA since the website abruptly shut down in June 2023.

NewTumbl might be belly-up, but Tumblr still lives, though the site is a shadow of its former self. Verizon Media sold Tumblr to Automattic, the same company that operates the blog service, WordPress, back in 2019 for a rumored less-than-$3-million dollars, after Yahoo shelled out more than a billion for the website in 2013.

Like much of the online world, Tumblr has taken a hit in profits during 2023. Tech gurus have been predicting the collapse of Ad-based internet since 2020, and for blogs like Tumblr, which make a significant portion of its profits from selling user attention in the form of ads, it’s clear the writing is on the wall. Techcrunch reports that Tumblr is losing around $30 million a year.

After the infamous porn ban, the site has struggled to keep users, and though it saw a 62% spike in iOS downloads in the wake of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, it still hasn’t bounced back. Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok are dominating the social media market, and with Thread’s irreversible link to Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire, X and Tumblr have a long haul ahead of them to even break even.

According to a leaked memo, verified by CEO Matt Mullenweg, Tumblr’s modest 139-person team is being downsized in 2024. The majority of the team is being shuffled off to other positions in the company, and those who remain are working on improving the user experience. The plan going forward is to make smaller teams that will focus on refining core features (like improving feeds and interactions), rolling back initiatives that users disliked, and shuffling other team members to different positions in the company. Though the Tumblr executives were mum on what exact features they would roll back, one thing is clear – the company’s monetization problem is far from over.