What happened to Sketch the streamer?

Popular Twitch streamer Sketch allegedly created gay content in the past, according to photos leaked online. Sketch, legal name Kylie “Sketch” Cox, is known for his NFL Madden streams, and the implication he might be gay drew homophobic comments in response. So far, the photos have not been verified.

Based on his success as a Twitch streamer, Sketch — legal name Kylie Cox — announced a pick at the 2024 NFL Draft, and has appeared in videos with Patrick Mahomes. He’s famous for trash talk in his streams, and since he always wears a Houston Texans jersey, he’s closely associated with that team. Sketch has also been featured in several official NFL posts on social media. So far, Sketch has not commented on the NSFW content, which purportedly arose from OnlyFans, and there’s no confirmation he’s in the leaked footage.

Antonio Brown’s homophobic tweet

As the pictures purportedly of Sketch in compromising positions spread on X, Antonio Brown, a former NFL wide receiver, used a gay slur in his response. Similar sentiments were echoed in other updates. Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has a history of domestic violence, posted, “Sketch done played all yall 😂.” Other streamers like Maxwell “Plaqueboymax” also shared offensive thoughts on the supposed controversy.

In the end, it’s not anyone’s business and the online response has exposed homophobia in the NFL and the streaming community, as Louis “LosPollosTV” noted when he said,

First of all, whether Sketch is gay, bi (bisexual) or straight, why the fk do you care what another man does?… So for someone who made a bunch of you guys laugh and have a good time, for you to go, ‘Oh, he’s gay now? Fk him.’ That’s really f**ked up [sic].” via Pinkvilla

Before the alleged explicit content leak, Sketch had a banner year, appearing at the NFL draft, as mentioned, and also the NFL Combine where he ran routes. Sketch, however, injured himself at that event, The Sporting News reported.

