What is a Platinum Birthday on TikTok?

Since the launch of TikTok in 2016 and its increasing popularity over the years, the social media platform has had a handful of trends.

The most recent to take TikTok users by storm is the Platinum Birthday trend. Urban Dictionary describes a platinum birthday as an event where an individual turns the same age as the year they were born. The topic began trending on the platform days ago when many TikTok users, including @insydemymind, talked about her platinum and golden birthday.

For context, a golden birthday occurs when an individual turns the same age as their birthdate. In the first video shared on Feb. 12, the social user expressed her frustration about waiting until she’s 29 for her golden birthday and 92 for her platinum birthday.

Immediately following that upload, @insydemymind’s clip would generate over 8 million views and gain over a million likes and various comments. That same day, the TikTok user would discuss the difference between a golden birthday and a platinum birthday in a separate video.

In the clip, @insydemymind also mentioned how the definition of a platinum birthday could vary and how she initially got her answer. The social media user said while addressing a comment from one of her followers that brought up how a platinum birthday can mean two different things,

“The comment kind of surprised me because platinum birthday mean different things to different people… I grew up where the silver or platinum birthday was the opposite of the day you were born. So if I was born on the 29th, my silver or platinum birthday was 92. But some of the comments say it’s the year you were born and I googled it and I saw that too. So I was born in 2003 and so according to that my platinum birthday would be when I was 3.

Since that post, other TikTok users have been sharing their reactions on their accounts to either celebrating their platinum birthday without recollecting what occurred that day or talking about when it will be approaching.