If there’s two things TikTok is famous for, it’s video trends and an unquenchable thirst for Pedro Pascal. We should’ve realized it wouldn’t take long for users on the app to combine their two favorite things into one perfectly unhinged TikTok trend. If you’ve logged on at any point in the past couple days, you’ve likely seen what’s being referred to as the Pedro Pascal Car Trend. You’ve also probably seen a few edits of Pascal you might not want to share publicly, but luckily this new trend is safe for all.

The trend comes from the 2022 movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a hilarious meta comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Pascal. In the film, Cage stars as a version of himself while Pascal stars as an eccentric billionaire who pays Cage $1 million to appear at his birthday party. Although it under-performed in the box office, the film was critically acclaimed and is now enjoying a second life as the basis for the new TikTok meme.

All of the memes follow a similar template; Cage and Pascal are driving along a mountain road when Cage looks toward the driver’s seat, concern dawning on his face. The camera then cuts to Pascal who is smiling happily, if not a little deranged. It’s prime meme material and it was only a matter of when TikTok users would notice the potential this clip possessed.

The original format of the meme uses the song “Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Mama Class and the sound already has nearly 20k videos in just a few days.

Essentially, the meme’s premise is that one person (Cage) realizes they’re in over their head while the other person (Pascal) is irrationally pleased with the situation.

Here are some of our favorite uses of the meme.

If you’ve ever worked in food service, you can relate to this one. The comments are just as funny: “You either die a Nic Cage, or live long enough to become a Pedro Pascal.”

The Pedro Pascal love is strong and we predict it’ll only get stronger when the third season of The Mandalorian returns this week.

Watching Midsommar with your significant other can be an intense experience.

How could we forget how amazing it was to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for the first time? For long-time Spidey fans, nothing was more satisfying than watching villains and other Peter Parkers interact in the same universe.

Like many TikTok trends, this one continues to grow and change. We now see some clips using different sounds instead of “Make Your Own Kind Music.” It makes it a little more difficult to accurately gauge just how popular this meme has become, but it does make for some funny content.

Going with your partner to a BTS concert is a testament of your love.

We’re loving the continuous love TikTok is showing Pascal and we can’t wait to see what new trends pop up in the future as he gears up to reprise his role in The Mandalorian.