Fans of The Mandalorian, rejoice! After over two years of waiting, the show is returning for season three so viewers can continue to follow the adventures of Din Djarin aka Mando (played by the “internet’s daddy” Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (or Baby Yoda as the internet is apt to call the child). The show, which takes place in the Star Wars universe, is sure to feature appearances from some fan-favorite characters, and rumors surrounding the new season’s plot are already spreading. We won’t get into that here but we do know one thing for certain: Grogu’s gonna keep being cute and Pascal will deliver an excellent performance despite his uncomfortable suit.

When we last saw Mando and Grogu, they were reunited in the spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett and based on the trailers, the two are now heading for Mandalore. Pascal has shared that this season will explore Mandalorian culture in a way we haven’t seen before and we couldn’t be more excited to see more of Mando’s home turf.

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait much longer for the show’s return.

The show is officially returning on March 1, 2023. Only the first episode of season three will air March 1 and following episodes will air on a weekly basis every Wednesday.

If previous seasons are any indication, new episodes will premiere at midnight PT/3am ET. In the past, episodes have been uploaded as much as 15 minutes before the scheduled time so if you load the launch page a little early, you might receive a pleasant surprise.

The Mandalorian season three release schedule

Like the previous two seasons, season three of The Mandalorian will consist of eight episodes, likely having a runtime of 30 to 50 minutes in length. The first episode of the new season will be only 35 minutes, a sharp contrast from Pascal’s other hit series The Last of Us.

While not 100% confirmed, it is likely each new episode will air every Wednesday. Here’s the release schedule, based on new episodes every week:

Episode 1 – March 1, 2023

Episode 2 – March 8, 2023

Episode 3 – March 15, 2023

Episode 4 – March 22, 2023

Episode 5 – March 29, 2023

Episode 6 – April 5, 2023

Episode 7 – April 12, 2023

Episode 8 – April 19, 2023

Where to stream The Mandalorian season three

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XE8lT7VPma — Disney (@Disney) December 1, 2022

Like previous seasons, you can watch The Mandalorian season three on Disney Plus. The streaming service does require a subscription, starting at $8 a month. If you haven’t caught up yet, you can catch both seasons one and two on Disney Plus, but do start now as the new season is nigh.