What is Walmart’s content creator platform for influencers? Here’s how to apply

You read that right, the popular hypermarket chain Walmart has announced a content creator platform called Walmart Creator. With this announcement comes many questions, unsurprisingly. What exactly will the platform shape up to be and how do content creators sign up for the platform, and why exactly are they doing something like this in the first place? Let’s take a look at the platform and try and understand what Walmart is doing.

What is Walmart Creator?

Photo via Walmart

Walmart Creator seems to be a content creator platform designed to make money for Walmart and for the creators who use the platform. So the idea seems to be that content creators will be able to join the platform and recommend items from Walmart to their followers. It is a live-streaming platform so when a creator uses an item from Walmart in their live stream — whatever that item might be — they will easily be able to share a product link. So why would anybody want to join the new social media platform? Well, content creators can earn a percentage of the sale if someone who clicks on the link buys the item. This is an interesting way to monetize a platform, as it is a departure from the usual methods like getting viewers to pay or sub to the streamer directly, or from watching ads.

So who can sign up for the platform, and when can they start using it? That is the good news, Walmart Creator is available for everyone to sign up for, and some creators are already partnered with the platform. Of course, the entire social platform will hinge on consumer data, recommending products, and finding the audience who will purchase the products which you recommend, which will also most likely be recommended to you by Walmart. You can apply for the beta of the platform here.

Photo via Walmart

But when you really come down to it, their description of the platform is quite confusing so make sure you have a look at the terms and conditions here. Also, keep in mind that it seems you will not make any money based on the sale of some items, like video games, and the amount you make will vary depending on the category the sold item fits into. You can read more about their pay structure here if you are so inclined. The good thing about their pay structure is that once you start earning on the platform there is no cap to how much money you can make.

This is Walmart’s big play in the content creator realm. There will undoubtedly be a number of streaming-related products being sold at Walmart to promote their new service and more power to the people who use this opportunity to get into content creation or to those successful streamers willing to give the platform a chance.