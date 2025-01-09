‘When the guests make the host feel hosted’: Airbnb guests make their lonely host’s whole year when they ring in his birthday like family

Let’s face it, there are so many Airbnb horror stories all over social media, that it’s becoming increasingly important to triple-check reviews before booking!

But for TikTok vlogger Jess Judith and her friend, their holiday trip to Finland was a delight. In fact, it led to a heartfelt connection that’s equally left millions around the world reaching for tissues.

A birthday to remember

@jess.judith Tarmo fue el mejor host que he tenido en airbnb, nos llevo a ver los reindeers y todos los dias nos esperaba en su casa con cafe y galletitas listas, te queremos mucho Tarmo! que honor poder celebrar tu cumpleaños contigo!! kiitos kaikesta ♬ Outside Intro – Inside Out 2 – Film in Theaters Now – Andrea Datzman

Jess, known for her warm and engaging content, recently posted a video on TikTok that’s taken the internet by storm. The viral clip, which has racked up over 30 million views and 7 million likes, shows Jess and her friend surprising their Airbnb host, Tarmo, with a sweet and simple birthday celebration. The video begins with the two women singing “Happy Birthday” to Tarmo, a reserved but kind man who lives alone in Finland with his dog, Peppi. They brought him a cake, complete with candles, to mark the occasion.

The text overlay reads: “Our Airbnb host was alone on his birthday, and God knew to put two women who care too much about birthdays to celebrate with him.” Tarmo’s face lit up as he blew out the candles and hugged his two guests. But Jess’s caption adds even more context to the refreshing moment: “Tarmo was the best host I ever had on Airbnb. He took us to watch the reindeer, and every day, he was waiting for us at his house with coffee and cookies ready. We love you so much, Tarmo. What an honor to be able to celebrate your birthday with you. Kiitos kaikesta (thank you for everything).”

The sweetest Airbnb experience

Jess’s video resonated deeply with viewers, especially in an era where it’s the most horrifying Airbnb experiences that see the light of day. For her, it wasn’t just about celebrating a birthday, but about how kindness can transform a simple interaction into something unforgettable. In a follow-up post, Jess shared more about Tarmo and their time together. She revealed that Tarmo lives alone with his dog, and that his daughter was the one who set up the Airbnb in the little cottage next to his house.

“He always had the table set with coffee and pastries waiting for us,” she wrote. “He doesn’t speak English, but we used a translator and had amazing conversations. At the end of our stay, he said, ‘I hope this is not the last time I see you in my lifetime.’”

Viewers were quick to flood the comment section with love and support for Tarmo. One commenter wrote, “Can you drop the Airbnb listing, please? I need to support this man. He deserves the world.” Another added, “We need to fully book his Airbnb calendar with people who care like this.”

Jess and her friend didn’t just book a stay, they brought joy to someone who could have spent his birthday alone. In doing so, they created a ripple effect of love and kindness that has reached millions. Tarmo was the host, but in this instance, he felt truly hosted by two women who cared enough to make his day unforgettable. Altogether, Tarmo got to feel like family, thanks to two thoughtful guests who turned a simple birthday into a celebration for the ages.

