Who is Jack Doherty’s girlfriend?

As Jack Doherty‘s fame continues to grow, every aspect of his private life gets scrutinized by fans. That includes his relationship with MicKinley Richardson.

A 20-year-old American YouTuber and social media personality, Doherty has become a controversial figure in the digital landscape since beginning his online career in 2016 at the age of 13. Initially gaining attention for his marker-flipping videos, Doherty’s content has evolved dramatically over the years, pushing boundaries and often crossing into provocative territory.

His videos often feature pranks and public disturbances, with Doherty causing chaos in supermarkets and other public spaces. These stunts frequently result in him being ejected from major retailers like Walmart and Target, events which he gleefully captures on camera for his millions of followers. Beyond these public pranks, Doherty is known for engaging in dangerous stunts, including acrobatic maneuvers in trampoline parks and on cliffs, which have raised concerns about the safety of both himself and his impressionable audience.

I don’t know who Jack Doherty is, but after watching the video of the car crash he caused by texting & driving, & not giving a shit about his friend in the passenger seat trapped & bleeding, while he walked around filming & shouting “my car”

He’s a fucking piece of shit. — StacyOnWheels (@StacyOnWheels) October 5, 2024

For someone like Jack Doherty, whose entire career is built on sharing his life with millions of viewers, his romantic partnerships inevitably become a subject of public interest and scrutiny. So, who is MicKinley Richardson, Doherty’s now fiancee?

The woman behind the influencer: McKinley Richardson

Jack Doherty’s girlfriend is McKinley Richardson, a social media influencer in her own right. The couple has been together since 2023, and their relationship has been prominently featured across various social media platforms.

McKinley Richardson is not just arm candy for the popular YouTuber; she’s a formidable content creator herself. With over a million followers on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Richardson has carved out her own space in the digital landscape. Her YouTube channel boasts an impressive 6 million subscribers and a staggering 2 billion combined views, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences with her content.

Richardson’s content primarily consists of vlog-style IRL (In Real Life) videos, giving her followers a glimpse into her daily life and adventures. Her most popular video to date is a collaboration with the Island Boys, which has garnered over 2.4 million views since its posting.

The couple’s relationship took a significant step forward on June 16, 2024, when Jack Doherty proposed to McKinley Richardson on a beach in Dubai. The romantic moment was captured on video and shared on social media, with Doherty getting down on one knee and declaring Richardson as the love of his life. The proposal video quickly went viral, accumulating over half a million impressions within hours of being posted.

Jack Doherty’s girlfriend McKinley Richardson is currently under fire for promoting her OF using a minor.. 😳pic.twitter.com/ul6XoHPV98 — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) July 16, 2024

However, like many high-profile relationships in the social media sphere, Doherty and Richardson’s partnership has not been without its share of controversies. In March 2024, a former employee of Doherty’s, named Matthew, made allegations that Richardson had been unfaithful to Doherty. These claims were vehemently denied by Doherty, who accused Matthew of having ulterior motives and a vendetta against him. Richardson has also faced some online controversy for using a minor to promote her OnlyFans channel.

Despite these challenges, the couple seems to have weathered the storm, as evidenced by their engagement. Their relationship continues to be a significant part of their online presence, with both Doherty and Richardson frequently collaborating on content across their respective platforms.

