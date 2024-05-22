Elon Musk and X logo
Images via Wiki Commons/X
Category:
Social Media

Why is Twitter removing likes? The ‘private likes’ situation, explained

Some users clearly don't "like" the change.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 22, 2024 01:30 pm

Elon Musk promised major changes to Twitter when he bought the social media giant in 2022, and one significant update will soon come to pass. According to X engineer Haofei, “likes” will now be private for all users.

Recommended Videos

In March 2024, Musk threatened that X would remove “all the action buttons with their superfluous interaction counts from the main timeline,” including likes, but not the user count, and replace them with action-based interaction like taps and swipes. “This will greatly improve readability,” Musk said.

In an X post in May, X engineer Haofei added,

Yeah, we are making likes private. Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior. For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be ‘edgy’ in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image. Soon you’ll be able to like without worrying who might see it. Also a reminder that the more posts you like, the better your For you algorithm will become.

via Haofei/X

Senior software engineer Enrique Barragan clarified the change

via Enrique/X

Shortly after Haofei confirmed all likes would soon be private, X senior software engineer Enrique Barragan clarified the change. X users will still see likes on their posts. And “like” and “reply” counts will still be visible, Barragan wrote. After the change, he added, “[Y]ou cannot see the people who liked someone else’s post. [Y]ou cannot see others “Liked” tab on their profile.”

Meanwhile, user response was mixed. “The number of likes visible is a great indicator on whether something is worth reading or watching. I thought X was trying to encourage more engagement. You are taking away the critical signals of engagement and high quality content [sic],” Wall Street Silver commented.

“It’s genuinely impressive how you seem laser focussed on making this website worse and worse. What’s your secret? [sic],” Jimmy Rushton added. But Warface wrote in response to the news, “I heavily support this I wish that you guys would implement more features that are like this.” There’s no word yet when exactly this change will happen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Bank of America has stolen over $11,000 from us’: BOA employees arrested after emptying family’s account, but the money’s still missing
TikTok screenshots via mackenziemeaw
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Bank of America has stolen over $11,000 from us’: BOA employees arrested after emptying family’s account, but the money’s still missing
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘He about to have a shiny coat of hair’: Man breezes past Purina label and feasts on two tubs of ice cream meant for dogs
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘He about to have a shiny coat of hair’: Man breezes past Purina label and feasts on two tubs of ice cream meant for dogs
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 22, 2024
Read Article The Baby Four Seasons Orlando meme, explained
The Four Seasons Baby meme, explained
Category: Social Media
Social Media
The Baby Four Seasons Orlando meme, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘She knows she’s married to the opp’: Husband attempts to sabotage wife’s marathon by making her look like a bad mom
A split image of the viral marathon mom and TikTok user Frankieaab
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘She knows she’s married to the opp’: Husband attempts to sabotage wife’s marathon by making her look like a bad mom
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 22, 2024
Read Article What happened to Jeff Wittek, the YouTuber caught in a horrific excavator stunt disaster?
Jeff Wittek
Category: Social Media
Social Media
What happened to Jeff Wittek, the YouTuber caught in a horrific excavator stunt disaster?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Bank of America has stolen over $11,000 from us’: BOA employees arrested after emptying family’s account, but the money’s still missing
TikTok screenshots via mackenziemeaw
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Bank of America has stolen over $11,000 from us’: BOA employees arrested after emptying family’s account, but the money’s still missing
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘He about to have a shiny coat of hair’: Man breezes past Purina label and feasts on two tubs of ice cream meant for dogs
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘He about to have a shiny coat of hair’: Man breezes past Purina label and feasts on two tubs of ice cream meant for dogs
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 22, 2024
Read Article The Baby Four Seasons Orlando meme, explained
The Four Seasons Baby meme, explained
Category: Social Media
Social Media
The Baby Four Seasons Orlando meme, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘She knows she’s married to the opp’: Husband attempts to sabotage wife’s marathon by making her look like a bad mom
A split image of the viral marathon mom and TikTok user Frankieaab
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘She knows she’s married to the opp’: Husband attempts to sabotage wife’s marathon by making her look like a bad mom
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 22, 2024
Read Article What happened to Jeff Wittek, the YouTuber caught in a horrific excavator stunt disaster?
Jeff Wittek
Category: Social Media
Social Media
What happened to Jeff Wittek, the YouTuber caught in a horrific excavator stunt disaster?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 22, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.