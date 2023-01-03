Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen requests prayers for Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest

It’s been a tough 24 hours for not only the NFL, but the nation as a whole as everyone waits for news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. Tributes, worries and condolences poured in from all over, with one especially poignant message from teammate Josh Allen.

“Please pray for our brother,” Allen said after the incident on Monday night.

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

Allen’s sentiment echoed that of a lot of people who were concerned about Hamlin. As of this writing, he is still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. The specifics of the situation are not known, despite some D-level celebrities saying otherwise.

Hamlin’s family also shared a statement on Tuesday morning, saying they wanted to “express sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.”

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” they said. “… We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. He popped up at first but then collapsed. He was given CPR on the field and looked like he got oxygen before being taken away in an ambulance. The Bills organization shared the news that he suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the team said. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

On Good Morning America on Tuesday, Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep Jordan Rooney said that Hamlin is “fighting” and that “he’s a fighter.”

“The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly taking it minute by minute and hour by hour.”