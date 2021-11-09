How Many Kids Does Shaq Have?

Shaquille O’Neal is largely considered one of the best and most widely recognized basketball players of all time. Outside of basketball, Shaq has also shown an immense love for his children since he’s basically a big kid himself. Never afraid to be goofy and funny, he’s the kind of dad who clearly enjoys having fun with kids, especially his own. But how many children does he have?

According to Hollywood Life, the former basketball player-turned-analyst is the proud father of six children: three sons and three daughters. One child is often more than enough for any one parent to handle, but six can be difficult to manage and keep track of. However, Shaq has done a great job of raising his kids into adulthood and a few have even chosen to follow in their father’s footsteps.

Me’arah O’Neal

Me’arah is Shaq’s youngest child at the age of 15. One of the four children that he shares with his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal, Me’arah has found that basketball is also in her blood. The teen currently plays for Crossroads Schools in Santa Monica, California as a center forward. She’s already received numerous college basketball scholarships from UCLA, Oklahoma State, and the University of Virginia.

Shaqir O’Neal

Shaqir is Shaq’s youngest son and one of the four children that he shares with his ex Shaunie. Like his sister, Shaqir has also played basketball for the Crossroads School in Santa Monica as a forward. Currently, Shaqir is attending Texas Southern University. In an interview with ESPN, he said that he chose the university to change the narrative on historically black colleges. He’s also very adamant about following in his father’s footsteps into the NBA. “You can expect a lot of buckets,” he said during the interview. “I’m trying to get to the league.”

Amirah O’Neal

At the age of 19, Amirah is the second-youngest of Shaq and Shaunie’s four children. Just like her siblings, Amirah also plays basketball at the same high school as a forward. She plans to join her brother Shaqir at Texas Southern University and continue to play ball.

Shareef O’Neal

21-year-old Shareef O’ Neal is the oldest of Shaq and Shaunie’s four children. Much like his siblings, Shareef aims to follow in his father’s footsteps as well. He’s currently a college basketball player for the Louisiana State University Tigers, which just so happens to be his dad’s alma mater.

Before Louisiana State, Shareef began his collegiate basketball career at UCLA between 2018 and 2020 after his graduation from Crossroads High School. Unfortunately, he was forced to sit out a year after undergoing open heart surgery to repair an abnormal coronary artery that he was born with. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Shareef spoke about the experience:

“The recovery was hard. It was hard to sit around and do nothing for almost a year. I had to overcome. Every time I play, I still think about it. Everytime I look in the mirror, I have this giant scar on my chest that’s going to be there forever.”

Myles O’Neal

Although the 24 year-old is one of Shaunie’s four children, Myles O’Neal is not Shaq’s biological son. Born from Shaunie’s previous relationship with another partner, Myles was taken in by Shaq during his mother’s marriage to the famous basketball player. However, Myles is not as sports-inclined as his other siblings. A TV personality and DJ, Myles has appeared in several reality shows including Basketball Wives, Shaq Life, Shaunie’s Home Court, and The Hills: New Beginnings.

Taahirah O’Neal

Taahirah is Shaq’s first-born and the eldest of the six children at the age of 25. Born from her father’s previous relationship with former girlfriend Arnetta Yarbrough, Taahirah has forged a different path from her father’s basketball career as a social marketing and community outreach specialist. She currently works as a communications assistant analyst at PepsiCo.

At 49 years old, Shaq is in the same bracket as Lil Durk and Nick Cannon when it comes to building large families. Of course, Cannon and Durk still have plenty of time to father more children, so we might see their families continue to grow. But with all of his kids either adults or about to be, it seems that Shaq has no plans of having any more children. After raising six of them and putting him through school, it’s totally understandable. The big man is definitely due for a little rest.