How old is Jake Paul?

In a few short years, former Disney star Jake Paul has developed into one of the biggest names in the combat sports world. And because of that, he’s landed a boxing match with the iconic Mike Tyson this summer. But, the biggest talking point going into the affair is the fighters’ age difference. So, how old is “The Problem Child.”

For dramatic effect, let’s talk about “Iron Mike” first. The former heavyweight champion will walk into the ring on July 20 with one boxing match under his belt in the last two decades. And he’ll be 58 years old — his birthday is on June 30.

On the other end, Paul has built a professional boxing record of 9-1 with six wins via knockout, all within the past four years. When The Problem Child traverses the ropes at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, he’ll compete at 27 years old.

For those not quick with math, that’s a 31-year gap between Paul and Iron Mike. It’s pretty much unheard of for a sanctioning body to put on a fight between opponents with this sort of age gap, specifically because Tyson is close to receiving the “senior citizen” accolade.

Paul was born on January 17, 1997. So, he won’t even hit 28 until next year. Of course, Tyson is far and away the most decorated boxer The Problem Child has ever squared up with. Iron Mike boasts a professional spread of 50-6 with two no-contests. And 44 of those triumphs came by KO/TKO.

And yes, Tyson has been posting training videos on social media and he looks as fierce as ever. But, hitting mits is one thing — fighting a heavy-handed sub-30-year-old when you’re pushing 60 is another.

In reality, whether Paul is 27 or 37, many would be worried about Iron Mike just the same. A fighter’s prime is almost always over in their 30s — not 40s, and definitely not 50s. As an athlete ages past their prime, their timing, accuracy, resilience, and overall physical abilities diminish — that’s life. Now, Tyson is a boxer virtually all of us couldn’t dream of being.

Regardless, some in the medical world have given their take on the soon-to-be 58-year-old hopping back on the horse. Dr. Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford, England, has expertise in health and social care, according to his university profile. He wrote a piece via The Conversation expressing his concern for Tyson and the potential consequences of the legend accepting more blows to his head and body. “In older people, the brain tends to lose volume,” Dr. Hughes wrote. “This lengthens the bridging veins and makes them more vulnerable to rupture.”

He also pointed to the increased likelihood of “cardiac events” with older people undergoing intense workouts and physical endeavors. It’s a great piece and if you want to check it out, tap here.

Of course, he also shared that there are possible risks for Paul as well — no human is immune is brain trauma, regardless of age. Still, at 27, Paul’s got youth on his side. How will the match shake out? Only time will tell!