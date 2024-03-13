Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz: Fight date, location, price, and more

Two former UFC stars are running it back — but, in a different sport. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are set to fight in a boxing bout later this year. And we’ve got everything you need to know about the guaranteed-heated clash.

Masvidal and Diaz first squared up in the UFC’s Octagon in 2019, when they competed for the inaugural “BMF” championship. They duked it out at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 244. The two welterweights collided for three rounds, but the headliner unceremoniously ended after Diaz sustained a nasty cut over his eyebrow.

The cageside doctor waved off the contestant ahead of the fourth frame, and “Gamebred” was crowned the organization’s “Baddest Motherf*****.”

Well, fast forward nearly five years, and the rivals will go to war again. No longer under contract with the UFC, Masvidal and Diaz will serve as the headlining act for Fanmio’s “Last Man Standing” boxing event on June 1, according to a press release received by WGTC. It’s a pay-per-view card, meaning fans are going to have to fork over some cash to watch it.

It’ll be available on Fanmio’s website and can be pre-ordered for $49.99. Per the platform, the price point will remain until Friday, April 12, and then it’ll increase to $79.99.

The event is in conjunction with Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions and Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. It’ll take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, and live event tickets will be up for grabs at some point — at the time of this writing, tickets and pricing haven’t been made available.

The duel is scheduled for 10 rounds in the light heavyweight division (175 pounds). The platform promised that the “mega event” will feature a “loaded undercard” as well as a “multi-city promotional tour.” Content will also be released ahead of the fight that’ll take fans into the fighters’ training camps.

If fight fans remember, this isn’t Fanmio’s first foray into a live boxing event. They put on Floyd Mayweather’s bout with Logan Paul in 2021.

June 1 will mark the end of Masvidal’s short-lived retirement. “Gamebred” announced he was hanging his gloves up after dropping a unanimous decision to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. He has one professional boxing bout on his resume — a majority decision victory over Joseph Benjamin in 2005. This event is Diaz’s second straight boxing venture. He fought Jake Paul last August, and was on the losing end of the judges’ scorecards. Prior to that, Diaz left the UFC after triumphing over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September 2022.

“Nate’s a dead man walking,” Masvidal declared in a statement. “I can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me. I’m not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse. I’m going to drown him. I want to put away any talk that him and I are the same, or that the referee saved the day. “All of that talk ends June 1. Violence and throwing hands are in both of our bloods but as I proved before, I’m a far superior athlete and I’m a meaner fighter. When June 1 comes I’ll put all unanswered questions to rest, live for the world to see.”

Masvidal is right about getting the better of Diaz when they fought. Before the bout was called off, Masvidal was dominating the scorecards and in-cage action with his striking and grappling. But, with the years passing them by and the ruleset minimizing to just fists, things could shake out differently for the Stockton, California native.

But, one thing is for certain: The bad blood between the two remains.

This boxing match has been rumored for months, so its announcement isn’t a surprise for those who keep their fingers on the pulse of the mixed martial arts world. Gamebred has also spent time promoting the match between them. He posted a photo on X last month of himself standing in front of Nick Diaz Academy in Stockton, writing, “too bad no one was there, giving out free lessons.” See the photo below:

Pulled up to the Diaz Academy in Stockton. Too bad no one was there, giving out free lessons pic.twitter.com/vwSog4tg2o — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) February 28, 2024

We haven’t heard much on Diaz’s end, however. But, now that the fight is official, expect Diaz to start delivering some sound bites via the press, and quips on X.