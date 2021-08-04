Ronda Rousey Fires Back At Fans For Comments On The Release Of Bray Wyatt

WWE announced recently that they would be releasing popular professional wrestling star Bray Wyatt. The announcement simply stated, “WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.” With WWE’s 90-day non-compete clause within their contracts, this means that it is unlikely fans will be able to even see him wrestle again under any promotion until December of this year.

This sparked the surprise and outrage of many fans and even other wrestling talents like Adam Scherr (formerly known as Braun Stroman) who used to be Bray’s wrestling partner when the two performed at WWE. Former WWE star Chelsea Green also tweeted out support for Bray saying, “I can’t wait to see what he does next/where he goes/what character he creates next.” This outrage resulted in a chant at a live RAW performance of, “We Want Wyatt” that destroyed an opening promo between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley.

These actions seem to have upset former WWE wrestler and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey who cut into fans by tweeting, “I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over [Bray Wyatt] performing. If the [WWE] treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first.”

Many fans and critics have been swift to point out that these previous chants were also in protest of WWE’s poor booking of Bray Wyatt at the time as a way to also try and show support. Ronda has not commented further on the situation at this time.