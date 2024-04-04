The ‘WrestleMania 40’ theme song is sure to inspire the theatrical violence we all need right now

We’re officially just three days away from the grandest stage in professional wrestling electrifying the entire world. We’re talking about WrestleMania, of course, with WrestleMania XL (40) set to kickstart Saturday, April 6, followed by a second night of endless entertainment on Sunday.

Ahead of the upcoming extravaganza — which is set to showcase Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a star-studded tag-team match — wrestling fanatics and eagle-eyed sports fans are scratching their heads and asking a whirlwind of questions before the event officially commences this weekend. Throughout the week thus far, the majority of questions being asked have been in regards to the event’s match card and whether or not WrestleMania XL will be available to stream on Peacock.

While these questions are significant when it pertains to the much-anticipated PLE, one of the biggest question being asked centers around what the official theme song for the event is, and who actually sings it.

What is the WrestleMania 40 theme song?

With WrestleMania XL being promoted as the “biggest” WrestleMania of all time, it hardly comes as a surprise that the corporation decided to enlist one of the biggest artists in the world in regards to streaming success and talent — and that would be The Weeknd. For the fifth straight year in a row, WWE has enlisted The Weeknd to provide the official theme song for WrestleMania, with his single “Gasoline” being this year’s theme.

With engaging singles left and right ⏤ his most recent of which is available to listen to above ⏤ there’s no denying that the Grammy Award winner is a beacon of talent. He continues to attract major companies like WWE, making it clear that The Weeknd could remain a fixture of the company’s biggest event of the year for a long time coming.