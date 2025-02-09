Forgot password
What time does the Super Bowl 2025 start? Where is it taking place and how can I stream it

No excuses this year.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Feb 9, 2025 12:39 pm

Super Bowl 2025 is upon us! Whether you’re a diehard football fan, someone who Googles “what is a first down” during the game, or just here for the nachos and halftime show, this event has something for everyone.

Super Bowl is the championship game of the National Football League (NFL) and the single most-watched event in the United States every year. Even if you couldn’t care less about football, it’s hard to resist the magnetic pull of America’s biggest unofficial holiday. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, and if that doesn’t excite you, don’t worry — Kendrick Lamar and SZA are performing at halftime, and Post Malone is doing a pregame concert. Oh, and Donald Trump is making history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. Yes, that Donald Trump.

Where will Super Bowl 2025 take place and how to watch it?

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the iconic Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm EST (3:30 pm PST) on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. You don’t need a cable subscription or a shady illegal stream to watch the Super Bowl. In 2025, it’s easier than ever to tune in, and the best part? It’s free.

The game will be broadcast by Fox, which means you can watch it pretty much anywhere. If you’ve cut the cord and don’t have cable, no worries. Platforms like Tubi — an ad-supported streaming service — are offering the game in stunning 4K without requiring a credit card or a subscription. If you’re feeling fancy and want a more traditional live TV experience, you can also tune in through services like Hulu or YouTube TV. Those services will cost you around $82 a month after their free trials, which feels like a lot unless you’re planning to start binge-watching the news after the game. Honestly, just stick with Tubi if you’re not already subscribed to one of these platforms.

For a lot of people, the halftime show is the main event. And this year, we’re in for a treat. The NFL has outdone itself by bringing in Kendrick Lamar. Lamar is fresh off a massive Grammy sweep, where he won Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his hit track “Not Like Us.” With 22 Grammys to his name, Lamar’s reputation as a lyrical genius and electrifying performer is well-earned. Meanwhile, Post Malone is headlining the pregame concert, which will stream live on the NFL’s YouTube channel starting at 4 pm EST. Even if you’re not into football, the game is worth watching for the sheer spectacle of it all.

