Which NFL football team does Serena Williams own a part of?

Not only is Serena Williams a legendary tennis star, but she also has had her hands in business deals across multiple markets. She has had experience endorsing tons of different brands, but she also runs her own investment firm. Williams doesn’t always do them alone, either. She also likes to go in on these deals with her sister, Venus Williams.

Aside from the many opportunities of investment, franchisee ownership, and endorsement, Serena Williams has even delved into the world of ownership in sports. In 2023, the Williams sisters pitched in with Alexis Ohanian to start a TGL franchise, a golf league founded in part by Tiger Woods. Further back in 2009, though, the two sisters went in together to become minority owners of an NFL team. But which one?

What NFL team does Serena Williams own?

In 2009, Serena and Venus Williams were just as famous as they are today, if not more. They had plenty of money to spare, and they naturally began to turn their eyes towards investments and business dealings. While it isn’t entirely certain if Serena and Venus have an emotional connection to the team, they did decide to become minority owners of the Miami Dolphins NFL team.

Until 2009, ownership in the Miami Dolphins was mostly controlled by Wayne Huizenga, before he shifted more power to Stephen Ross. Ross then began inviting the rich and/or famous of the world to buy in to the team. Not only did the Williams sisters join, but also Gloria Estefan and Fergie.