World Cup 2022: When does USA play its first match, and what are their chances of winning?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup got underway tonight with host nation Qatar facing off against Ecuador in the opening match, also making somewhat unwanted history by being the first host country to ever lose the initial game.

Of course, you may be a casual onlooker when it comes to football and while the likes of the Premier League, LaLiga and the Champions League may not tickle your fancy in the three years between World Cups, you’re rearing to come out in support of the red, white and blue when the biggest football tournament of the year rolls around.

That, or you simply don’t have the time in your day to watch all 64 of the 90-minute matches and would rather just watch the big games as well as support your home team. We get it.

Credit: FIFA

To put matters plainly, the first match you’ll be wanting to turn your attention to is happening tomorrow (Monday, Nov. 21). The USA will be facing off against Wales at 2 pm EST / 1 pm CST / 11 am PST.

The competition between the two teams will be particularly tight, however, most reputable betting agencies are giving the USA a slight edge in head-to-head betting (gamble responsibly).

In terms of where you’ll be able to watch this all go down, the short answer is Fox Sports, but you can break down each and every option available to you here.

The biggest football tournament of the year isn’t going off without its controversies, including a ban on beer and awful fan facilities (and we probably shouldn’t neglect to mention the questionable-at-best labor behind the event), but nevertheless, it’s arguably one of the largest sporting events of the year and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on all the biggest moments.