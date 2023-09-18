When does Apple’s iOS 17 update drop?

If you’re an iPhone owner who has a model from 2018 or newer, you are eligible for Apple‘s latest update to iOS 17.

According to Apple’s website, the update will introduce many new features with an emphasis on personalization. For instance, you will be able to customize the imagery on the screen that the other person sees when you call them. A new feature called Live Voicemail will also be added in which a transcript for a voicemail you receive will be generated in real-time on your screen. There will also be a lot of emphasis on stickers, which you can place on messages or pictures or create your own from your own photos.

All of these features will be available with iOS 17, which Apple said on their website is rolling out on Monday, September 18. Despite this announcement, the tech company didn’t go into the nitty gritty about what time of day the update will be available. However, is there any ballpark estimate we can derive from past information?

When can I download iOS 17?

Using history as our guide, we can safely assume Apple’s iOS 17 will drop at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. This is because that is the timeslot Apple has generally rolled out its updates for the past few years. 10 a.m. P.T. is likely the time this newest update will become available, despite Apple not specifically saying so, as Fast Company reported. And if you want to know how that time stamp translates to other time zones, it breaks down as follows:

Hawaii Standard Time (HST): 7:00 AM

7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT): 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Central European Time (CET): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

10:30 PM Indochina Time (ICT): 11:00 PM

11:00 PM China Standard Time (CST): 1:00 AM (September 19)

1:00 AM (September 19) Japan Standard Time (JST): 2:00 AM (September 19)

2:00 AM (September 19) Western Australia Standard Time (AWST): 2:00 AM (September 19)

2:00 AM (September 19) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 3:00 AM (September 19)

3:00 AM (September 19) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 5:00 AM (September 19)

You will be eligible for iOS 17 if you have a phone from the following models or newer:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

Other ingenious additions to the iPhone’s iOS 17 include the ability to leave a video voice message through Facetime if the person on the other side can’t answer, 3D augmented reality effects — such as confetti or fireworks — being triggered in a video by hand gestures, and using FaceTime on Apple TV. Speaking of Apple TV, that is part of a suite of other devices that will also be receiving updates on Sept. 18, which also includes iPad and Apple Watch.