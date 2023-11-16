How did Bumpy Johnson die?

Bumpy Johnson was an infamous force within the organized crime scene in New York City in the first half of the twentieth century. Despite being such an explosively violent and prolific criminal, Johnson’s life sputtered out while still under scrutiny from the law.

Known as the “Godfather of Harlem”, Bumpy Johnson is a controversial figure in American crime history. This is because he did seem to benefit his local community of Harlem in lots of ways, yet he was also a crime lord who led gang wars that killed dozens of people. His arrests related to heroin and rough way of living led to a decline in his popularity, despite his notable associations with Billie Holiday, Malcom X, and more.

How did Bumpy Johnson pass away?

After many years of being chased by authorities for his activities, Johnson was under federal indictment for drug conspiracy in 1968. This was only five years after being released from his sentence in Alacatraz, where he was released on parole after eight years and some change. On July 7, 1968, Johnson was eating at Wells Restaurant in Harlem, and had just been served his food shortly before collapsing at the table. He died of congestive heart failure.

Bumpy Johnson was buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, New York. His headstone describes him as a devoted husband and father, and also acknowledges his nickname. His wife, Mayme Hatcher Johnson, lived until 2009. She was not buried next to Bumpy, but some of her ashes were spread on his plot, according to contributions via Find a Grave. His name still lives on as a interesting and popular figure in American history, spawning multiple types of media coverage inspired by his story.