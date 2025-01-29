‘That’s unprofessional and sick’: Georgia teen faces felony for TikTok twerking video

Georgia teen Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, who shared a viral TikTok post of herself dressed in scrubs twerking over the heads of two disabled men, has been arrested and charged with a felony count of exploitation of a disabled person, according to the Loganville Georgia police.

In a Facebook post, the Loganville Police Department says on Jan. 23 this year viewers contacted them about the video about the video, which received millions of views and has since been deleted. In the video, the two men are seated in bathtubs while Koiyan, 19, dances provocatively at an in-home adult daycare program. Koiyan was arrested the same day Loganville police were contacted about Koiyan’s posts.

Allegedly, Koiyan posted another viral video showing her lifting one of the men’s heads and slipping something into his mouth while still dressed in scrubs. Authorities confirmed the second video was still under investigation and Koiyan could face additional charges concerning the other post.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, whether Koiyan is licensed to work at the facility, if the two men were under her care, or if there are other victims were under investigation. Loganville is about 35 west of Atlanta, and police have confirmed the two men are OK and with family and caretakers.

“Disgusted is the only word I know”

Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry told Atlanta’s WSB-TV he was “disgusted” when he saw Koiyan’s post. “He is disabled, and then making the video and posting it to social media for your own benefit is the exploitation of that person,” Lowry added of Koiyan’s twerking video. Police say while investigating the case, no one came to the door of Koiyan’s house until a man finally appeared, stuck out his tongue, and told them to leave and not come back.

According to the Mirror, Koiyan faced online backlash about the two posts and posted a third video defending what she shared. “It’s not what it is, trust and believe. All I gotta say for now is angles play a big part,” Koiyan said. “He looks very aware and comfortable to me,” she said.

Social media response to Koiyan’s arrest included, “Girl take some accountability! You’re at work and you’re dancing on a disabled man’s head!!! That’s unprofessional and sick. It’s not even funny.” Another said, “They [should’ve] charged her with sexual assault.”

Another added, “Did you see this viral video? It was shameful & disgusting but she clearly thought it was cool. SMH.” And finally, “Disgusting. And THIS type of disgusting elder abuse is only ONE of the reasons why I and others personally do not choose to place elder folks in places such as this one,” one said. (The ages of the two victims have not so far been publicly confirmed. Multiple social media posts describing Koiyan’s since-deleted videos say they were senior citizens.)

Loganville police say Koiyan remains in custody at Walton County Jail amid the ongoing investigation. The date of Koiyan’s first court appearance has not yet been reported. It’s unclear if Koiyan has legal representation or what she might plead. It’s been widely reported that Koiyan or her attorneys have not commented on the situation.

