‘I need this ego boost’: Ladies discover the ultimate hype men in the towering prison next door

There’s nothing like a good boost in confidence to get you through the day, and when that boost is delivered by a few hundred men all at once, all the better.

It’s not a privilege most of us will ever enjoy, but as it turns out living across from a prison has its perks. There are doubtless detriments as well, particularly depending on your view of the U.S. prison system, but at least one or two benefits come from the erection of a towering apartment complex across from the federal detention center in Miami. That much was discovered by TikTok user @ncxox, who’s putting her unique location to good use.

Everyone benefits from the minor amount of charity work provided by @ncxox, who displays — in an amusing 10-second video — just how many smiles a small dance can inspire. Situated on a balcony across from the multi-story correctional facility, the video shows as a friend of the TikToker is egged into providing the incarcerated men with a little show. Following encouragement from her friends, fellow TikToker @xoxbreanna111 twerks in front of a transparent railing, which gives the gathered men a distant, but uninhibited, view of the action.

The response is immediate, as a few hundred men erupt into cheers loud enough to be heard from across the street and stories up. Those men must have been glued to their windows, hoping for something interesting to happen, and they got exactly what they were looking for.

It’s a solid bit of community service on @xoxbreanna111 and @ncxox’s part, particularly considering how broken America’s justice system — and, in particular, Florida’s government — can be. As of late 2024, there are nearly 2 million Americans incarcerated across the nation, a number that’s increased drastically over the last few decades. A good 5,000 of those imprisoned Americans are currently serving their sentence in Miami, and there’s a solid chance that at least a few hundred of them have a new favorite show.

The U.S. prison system is a deeply broken thing, and a solid number of Americans are well aware of it. A full 36% of Americans believe our prisons are overcrowded — which they are — and a similar number would like to see real change going forward. Black Americans and poor Americans face a far greater likelihood of being arrested and imprisoned, people across the nation face harsh punishments for minor crimes, even as the biggest criminals of all continue to dodge accountability at every turn.

At least there’s a minor light on the horizon for a small selection of America’s incarcerated masses, and as a bonus @ncxox and her friends have an ego boost ready and willing whenever they want it. If they’re ever feeling a bit down there’s a horde of men waiting to validate their feelings, provide a vital confidence boost, and set them off on their days feeling feisty, free, and a little bit charitable.

