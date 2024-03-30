The shocking connection between ‘Quiet On Set’ Brian Peck and serial killer John Wayne Gacy

The ID documentary Quiet On Set has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, exposing the dark underbelly of the children’s television network Nickelodeon. One of their top acting coaches, Brian Peck especially came under fire, and his horrific story took an even more bizarre turn when a bizarre social connection of his was revealed.

Quiet On Set focused on some of the seediest behind-the-scenes connections in Hollywood, and Brian Peck was one of them. Birds of a feather flock together as they say, so it’s no wonder Peck had some low-level acquaintances and connections of his own. In fact, during the documentary, a strange name came up in association with Peck, a name that would send chills down the spine of anyone who recognizes it. The name was that of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Who is John Wayne Gacy?

John Wayne Gacy is a name that haunts many to this day. Gacy was a serial killer active in the 1970s responsible for the death of over 30 men, some of whom were found buried in his own home and basement.

As if these events weren’t horrifying enough, Gacy was also known for dressing up as a clown, earning him the nickname Killer Clown. Dressed up as his alternate persona Pogo The Clown he would often attend charity events and children’s birthday parties. His home was covered in clown photos and memorabilia, making the gruesome discoveries within it even more bizarre. Gacy’s chilling confessions were released to the public through the Netflix series Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.

How did Brian Peck know John Wayne Gacy?

Brian Peck was an acting coach favored by the Nickelodeon network and brought on to help with several of their shows and series. Peck would later be arrested for horrifying crimes against the children he was supposedly helping.

One of the cast members, Kyle Sullivan also revealed that during a visit to Peck’s home, he found a painting of a clown that had a friendly signature and note on the back. The signature was that of none other than the Killer Clown, John Wayne Gacy. There were also letters discovered that turned out to be correspondence between Gacy and Brian Peck – the two were pen pals! Peck was writing Gacy while he was in prison and kept the letters inside the nightstand next to his bed. While the content of the letters was not revealed the fact the two were in communication, is a fairly horrifying detail of Peck’s life. The two did seem to have something in common, both living double lives, presenting as kind, helpful members of the community when in fact their true intentions were much darker.

Gacy was put to death by lethal injection in 1994 so he and Peck’s correspondence would have ended then, although exactly how many letter exchanges the two had remains unknown. However, simply the fact that Peck established a relationship with so sinister a killer, explains a lot about his psyche and propensity towards harm.

Brian Peck eventually pleaded no contest to some of his crimes in 2004 and was remanded to prison followed by the requirement of registering as a sex offender upon release. Quiet On Set delves into his crimes and the unfortunate reality many child stars faced during their time in Hollywood. It was shocking to discover the effect Peck had on so many young lives and some of the obvious red flags around his bizarre behaviors and acquaintances that went seemingly unnoticed.