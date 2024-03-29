‘Quiet on Set’ episode 5 release date and time confirmed

It's heartbreaking, but it's an important conversation and there's still more to be revealed.

ID has announced a bonus fifth episode after Quiet on Set‘s successful 4-episode run. With the new episode, the Nickelodeon documentary will continue the unsettling conversation around the dark side of children’s show production.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018, the abusive and toxic work culture fostered by producer and showrunner Dan Schneider during his time on Nickelodeon came to light. This was followed by director and producer Mary Robertson’s rigorous efforts to reach out to actors and crewmembers who worked with Schneider to expose his hostile work environment in her new documentary, Quiet on Set.

After interviewing dozens of actors, most prominently The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, the 4-episode documentary was released on March 17, 2024, on the Investigation Discovery channel. In his interview, Drake Bell opened up about the sexual abuse he faced at the hands of former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. But, there’s more to the docuseries.

What is Quiet on Set about?

Quiet on Set is investigative documentary series depicting the rise of television producer Dan Schneider, later accused of misconduct and inappropriate behavior. It features interviews and testimonies from actors and crewmembers exposing the dark reality behind Schneider’s string of Nickelodeon productions. Cast and crew members from various Nickelodeon shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including All That, and The Amanda Show appear in the documentary.

The director Mary Robertson also told The Hollywood Reporter that if the series became successful, she hoped they could make more episodes of Quiet on Set. Robertson expressed her desire to continue the documentary and share the stories of more people affected by Schneider’s hostility. She said,

“We would be happy to make four more hours on this subject… We’d love to hear from more people who worked in this ecosystem and would like to share experiences.”

The fifth episode of Quiet on Set was confirmed by ID on Tuesday, which will be titled “Breaking the Silence.” According to the press release, Quiet on Set episode 5 will be released on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Jason Sarlanis promised that the episode will dig “deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and explore the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again.” (via Variety)

Episode 5 will feature earlier subjects, including Drake Bell, All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, Hearne’s mother, Tracey Brown, and a new interviewee, Shane Lyons from All That. Lyons will be interviewed by journalist Soledad O’Brien “for an important discussion about the industry, then and now.”