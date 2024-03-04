Which human body parts were discovered in a Long Island park, and do we know who they belonged to?

This article contains graphic descriptions of a crime scene. Please read with caution. A student walking to school through a Long Island, NY park recently made a gruesome discovery: a dismembered human arm. Other human body parts were later found in the area, and at the time of this writing, Long Island police were seeking information about the man and the woman they belonged to.

The first body part found was spotted in Southards Pond Park near two schools in Babylon, New York. The teenage student who spotted the arm on the morning of Thurs. Feb. 29, 2024 called her father for help, ABC News reported.

Once police were notified, the park was closed, and authorities searched the area using cadaver dogs. On Fri March 1, additional body parts belonging to a man and a woman were recovered in the same area, some just a matter of feet from where the arm was discovered.

A human head was among the body parts discovered

After completing their search, police said, as well as the arm, they recovered a human head and parts of a right and left leg belonging to a man and a woman. The arms were believed to have belonged to a male and were tattooed, which might help identify the victim, police said.

Meanwhile, the legs reportedly belonged to a female, and were not tattooed. It’s not clear whether the head was male or female. According to NBC New York, Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said, “We believe the persons who dumped the bodies here were mobile, pretty confident a car was involved.”

Beyrer added the body parts had likely only been there a few days, if not just a few hours. Authorities hoped that DNA testing might help identify both the victims. According to the Independent, the fingerprints on the hands had been removed. As of this report, the investigation was ongoing.