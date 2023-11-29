Who is accused LISK Rex Heuermann’s new pen pal?

What could alleged and convicted murderers possibly have to talk about?

Are you worried Rex Heuermann might be lonely while awaiting trial? If the alleged LISK is guilty of even some of the crimes he’s accused of committing, you shouldn’t be. Reports have emerged, though, that Heuermann has a new pen pal, and his new friend’s identity proves that convicted and (alleged) psychopaths have a lot in common.

In July 2023, Heuermann was arrested in connection with a series of murders near Gilgo Beach on Long Island, and linked to several more sets of human remains found in the area. Collectively, the crimes Heuermann is accused and suspected of have come to be known as the Gilgo Beach murders, and many speculate a serial killer dubbed the Long Island Serial Killer, or LISK, could be responsible.

Heuermann was a 59-year-old New York architect when he was arrested, and once in custody, some think at least some of the Gilgo Beach murders might be solved, according to The New York Times.

Heuermann’s new friend is the “Happy Face Killer”

News that accused LISK Rex Heuermann‘s new pen pal came from Keith Jesperson, the “Happy Face Killer,” who is serving a life sentence in Oregon for the murders of at least eight women, The Independent reports. Jespersen also showed the letter to Florida authorities investigating a murder he is suspected of in their area.

Like many serial killers, Heuermann taunted law enforcement and the media with letters marked with happy faces, hence the nickname. And if you were born this century, “pen pal” is a 1900s term for a friendship maintained through letters, like a social media friend through snail mail.

Heuermann and Jespersen have a lot to talk about

Keith Jespersen mug shot via Clark County Sheriff’s Office

From an Oregon prison, Jespersen appeared on The Lighter Side of Serial Killers podcast hosted by Keith Rovere and said Heuermann wrote him several letters, at least one dated about a month after his arrest. Heuermann talked about life in jail and said he suspected his mail was read. Jespersen wrote Heuermann first, and Heuermann said he was the only person he had responded to.

In one letter, Heuermann wrote:

“I have gotten a number of [letters] asking for interviews, to be friends, pen-pals, and one guy who sent me three letters asking me to write back to add to his collection of letters.”

In response, Jespersen encouraged Heuermann to confess to be transferred to prison more quickly, where conditions are better, he said.

And referring to Jespersen’s response, Heuermann added:

“I do understand what you have said and taken it to heart” (via The Independent).

Good to know, we guess?