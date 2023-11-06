Who was Vicky White’s ex-husband Tommy White and why did they divorce?

Lifetime’s TV movie Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story has sparked the interest of those who love true crime to learn everything they can about the now-infamous correctional officer Vicky White.

While the full details of her crime in helping Casey White escape are fairly well-known, many have turned to examining her life prior to committing her crime to try and puzzle out why it may have happened. One of those pieces to the puzzle is her ex-husband Tommy White, who died just three months before she helped Casey escape.

All we know about Tommy White

Actor Stephen McIntyre as Tommy White in Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story via Lifetime/History Channel

The sad truth of the matter is very little information about Tommy White is available. We do know that he married then-Vicky Sue Davis, and gave her his last name in 2002. He only stayed married to Vicky White for four years, due to issues with alcohol and drug addiction. His mother, Frances White, said Vicky “had a hard time” with her son in an interview with The Independent. We also know the two remained friends after the divorce as well, until Tommy’s death from Parkinson’s Disease at age 62.

“She was a really nice person. She didn’t talk about nobody,” Frances said. “They stayed friends after the divorce and would talk to each other on the telephone until he couldn’t talk anymore because of the Parkinson’s.”

No pictures are currently available online, so the best we can hope for in terms of knowing what Tommy looked like is to look at the casting for Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story. If Lifetime did their homework on this true story, it’s possible that Stephen Eric McIntyre, who was cast as Tommy in the show, might look or sound something like him. Unfortunately, there’s no way to know for sure.