10 Marvel characters who might appear in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

The newest Marvel Disney Plus series is almost here with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law set to release on August 18, 2022. The series will follow Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, as she navigates being a top-notch lawyer while tackling the responsibilities of a up-and-coming superhero. The series is set to be a comedy and will run for nine episodes.

A few returning MCU characters will be joining Maslany, including Bruce Banner AKA Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, Wong, played by Benedict Wong, Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination, played by Tim Roth, and Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox. With all these characters confirmed to appear in the nine-episode run and Marvel usually holding some surprises back from the trailers, there could be some other characters returning in the series.

As Jennifer Walters is a lawyer, there’s a lot of potential for some appearances, cameos or otherwise, so let’s take a look at 10 characters who could appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Jessica Jones

Image via Netflix/Marvel Television

The Marvel universe’s finest private investigator, Jessica Jones, could turn up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Jessica Jones first appeared in Alias Vol. 1 #1 in 2001 and was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos. Of course, Jessica Jones is probably best known for her Netflix series, in which she was played by Breaking Bad and Don’t Trust the B – – – – in Apartment 23 star Krysten Ritter. Jessica Jones ran for three seasons and is now streaming on Disney Plus alongside Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

With Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning from the Netflix world as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, it should only be a matter of time before Jessica Jones makes her way into the wider MCU. It would make perfect sense for Jessica Jones to turn up in She-Hulk, especially because she’s a resident PI.

Ben Grimm AKA The Thing

Image via 20th Century Fox

Everyone’s favorite member of the Fantastic Four could be clobberin’ his way to the MCU by the way of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Ben Grimm was transformed into a superhuman made out of rocks alongside the three other members of the Fantastic Four, who all received different powers from cosmic rays. The Thing was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961.

There is a Fantastic Four movie on the way, scheduled to release on November 8, 2024. But imagine if the introduction of the Fantastic Four into the MCU is not through their own movie but with The Thing being sued for property damage in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As for who could play the Thing, well there has been no news on casting yet, but we have our own ideas.

Betty Ross

Image via Universal Pictures

Betty Ross, scientist and long-time love interest of Bruce Banner, could easily appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in Incredible Hulk #1 in 1962. Ross was played by Liv Tyler in The Incredible Hulk but has not appeared in the MCU since.

Her father, on the other hand, General Thaddeus Ross, has returned multiple times, played by William Hurt. After William Hurt’s death, it is unlikely that Marvel will revisit that character. However, General Ross turns into one of the Hulk’s greatest adversaries in the comic books, Red Hulk. With the chances of Red Hulk coming to the MCU quite low, a better way to introduce the concept of the Red Hulk might be through the Red She-Hulk, who was Betty Ross in the comics. After all, Marvel has a habit of introducing a nearly identical villain to the hero, so why not re-introduce Betty as Red She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Skaar

Image via Marvel Comics

Skaar is a character who is Hulk’s son in the comic books, and there is a chance that he could appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and first appeared in World War Hulk #5 in 2007. Even though Hulk did go to Sakaar and presumably spent much more time there than Thor did, we never received any sign that Hulk may have been in a relationship before he left.

However, with the setup he had, being the Grandmaster’s champion, Hulk definitely had the room to socialize with the locals. Even if the Planet Hulk storyline was not a one-to-one adaptation in Thor: Ragnarok, there’s always a chance that he could have fathered a child before he left Sakaar and blocked it out. In fact, fans think they’ve spotted the Grandmaster’s ship in one of the trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so maybe it’s Skaar trying to meet his father.

Doc Samson

Image via Universal Pictures

Doc Samson often served as a psychiatrist to Bruce Banner, so he could appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Doc Samson first appeared in The Incredible Hulk Vol. 2 #141 in 1971, and he was created by Roy Thomas and Herb Trimpe. In the comic books, he bounced between being a villain and an ally to the superheroes. He also has gamma-based abilities with long green hair.

Doc Samson is actually one of the characters on this list who we have already seen in the MCU before. He was in The Incredible Hulk, played by Modern Family‘s Ty Burrell. Assuming they do not retcon that casting, they could easily have a throwaway scene where Bruce or Jennifer are in therapy with Samson. The only question will be whether or not they decide to give him any gamma-based abilities. In fact, with Ty Burrell’s comedic history, a scene with Jennifer in therapy could serve as a funny beat in the show.

Franklin ‘Foggy’ Nelson

Image via Netflix

Franklin ‘Foggy’ Nelson is a well-known lawyer in the Marvel Universe and he could easily appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He first appeared in Daredevil #1 in 1964 and he was created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett. Nelson is a partner of Nelson and Murdock, the law firm he started with Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil.

Foggy Nelson has been played a few times over the years with Jon Favreau playing him in Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, then Elden Henson playing him in Netflix’s Daredevil series. With Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil from that series, there should be no reason as to why Henson cannot return to reprise the fan-favorite character. If Jennifer Walters were to be defending a client against Nelson and Murdock, it would be a great way to reintroduce Nelson into the MCU.

Samuel Sterns AKA The Leader

Image via Universal/Marvel Studios

Samuel Sterns appeared in the MCU before, and like Doc Samson, he appeared in The Incredible Hulk, played by Tim Blake Nelson. Sterns was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and he first appeared in Tales to Astonish #62 in 1964. Even though Sterns was a good guy in The Incredible Hulk, helping Bruce Banner in his attempts to cure his gamma condition, Sterns becomes The Leader, a notorious supervillain in the comic books.

At the end of The Incredible Hulk, the serum Sterns made from Banner’s blood leaked into an open wound on his head, implying that he would turn into The Leader. If he isn’t a villain in the series, it would be good to have some kind of callback to the character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, especially seeing as Emil Blonsky is returning.

J. Jonah Jameson

Image via Sony Pictures

J. Jonah Jameson first appeared at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and he was a major part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is played by J.K. Simmons in the MCU, who reprised his role from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy. Jameson was first seen in Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 1962 and he was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Jameson appearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law could be very funny. J. Jonah Jameson has a reputation for slinging some slanderous accusations. Although, the showrunner for the series has said that no Spider-Man characters would be appearing in the show, so maybe we won’t be seeing him after all. However, it wouldn’t be the first time someone has denied appearances in an MCU project.

Amadeus Cho

Image via Marvel Comics

Amadeus Cho will most likely be introduced somewhere in the MCU soon, so it makes sense for him to be introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cho was created by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa and first appeared in Amazing Fantasy Vol. 2 #15 in 2005. A genius, Amadeus Cho became the Totally Awesome Hulk. Cho was long thought to have been in The Incredible Hulk, played by Martin Starr. But when the same actor was cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Peter Parker’s teacher, that was obviously not the case.

The MCU has been slowly building its Young Avengers roster, with Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, and Eli Bradley all being introduced in the MCU through multiple Disney Plus series. Therefore, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law could be the perfect avenue to introduce the Hulk parallel for the Young Avengers, Amadeus Cho.

Rick Jones

Image via Marvel Comics

For a long time, in the comics, Rick Jones was the Hulk’s ally after he saved Jones from the gamma explosion that turned Bruce into the Hulk. It is weird that the character has not been in the MCU yet and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would be a great place for Rick to be introduced. He first appeared in Incredible Hulk #1 in 1962 and he was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

After Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff’s deaths, Bruce Banner doesn’t really have any of his ‘friends’ left, so it would be perfect timing to see Rick appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Even if we don’t get Rick Jones in the series, hopefully, Bruce does find a friend in Jennifer or someone else.

These are only 10 of the possibilities, since She-Hulk’s position as a lawyer makes the list of possible cameos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law quite expansive. We could get some of these characters in the show, we could get none of them or we could get other characters like The Punisher or Spider-Man, but based on the trailers released so far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seems like it’s going to be a fun ride.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be smashing its way onto Disney Plus for an August 18, 2022 release.