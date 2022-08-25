‘1923,’ prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ cast, release, plot, and more

Paramount’s Yellowstone tells the multifaceted story of the Dutton family residing at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. With many fights, rolling ranchhands, and intriguing, sultry romance, the series has become a pop culture phenomenon, and a fan favorite at that.

The Dutton family consists of patriarch John Dutton, Kayce, Jamie, Beth, Rip, Monica, and Tate. John’s wife, Evelyn, dies when his children were young and at the beginning of the series he lost a son, Lee. While the family tree is ever-growing and changing, the roots and the trunk are rich in history, telling the story of those who came before John and his family, and laying the groundwork for them to own the ranch and fight for it daily.

The story can’t be told in just one series, so Yellowstone tells its history in prequels. The first, 1883, kicked off in December of 2021 and the subsequent prequel, 1923, is on the horizon, filming now. So what is 1923, what can fans expect from the upcoming prequel, and how did 1883 begin setting the metaphorical Dutton table? Let’s take a look.

What is ‘1923’?

1923 is the second prequel of Paramount’s powerhouse series, Yellowstone.

Deadline shares the following quote from Paramount about the idea behind the upcoming series.

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

As fans of Paramount’s 1883 saw, the road to Montana was lengthy, painful, and full of loss for the Duttons and those traveling alongside them. With a synopsis like 1923‘s, it’s evident that the path isn’t getting any easier.

Lawlessness isn’t something unfamiliar to any generation of the Duttons. Still, with prohibition, drought, theft, and the Great Depression challenging their every step, 1923 will be an incredibly tough road for the Duttons to travel.

Who will star in ‘1923’?

1923 will be a powerhouse in storytelling and in the cast, with two phenomenal leading stars; the Yellowstone universe continues to expand with zest, talent, and a drive to create a fandom that knows no endpoint.

With Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in starring roles, the show demands respect before the first episode even airs. The all-star actors aren’t just seasoned veterans in the game; they’re talented beyond measure and ready to tell an important story.

With the series initially called 1933 changing to 1923, the storyline can further tell the story of Montana amid the prohibition era and the painful repercussions it will have on the Dutton family. Further casting announcements have yet to be made, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Mirren and Ford will play James and Margaret Dutton as they’ve aged since tragedy hit them the first time in 1883.

What is Paramount’s ‘1883’?

1883 was the first installment that allowed fans a peek at the Dutton lives and the original path James and Margaret took to a better life for their family.

Leaving Tennessee for Texas before ultimately making the journey west to Oregon, the Dutton family is met with adversaries from the beginning of their trek. The Duttons faced the elements, thieves, vandals, and murderous groups along the way — all while materials were in short supply.

The ten-episode journey illustrated the best and worst in humanity as they set off to create a better life with more opportunities, learning about one another along the way.

1883 also saw a lot of love blossoming, bonds forming, and familial ties changing. Elsa Dutton, daughter of Margaret and James, fell in love on the journey, while Thomas tried to make sense of a budding relationship, and Shea Brennan attempted to heal his aching heart.

It was a love letter of sorts, as heartbreaking as it was beautiful, and it was a series you won’t soon forget. The kind of show that sticks with you long after it’s over.

When does ‘1923’ premiere?

1923 is slated for a December premiere on Paramount Plus, and if it follows suit with 1883, some episodes will be available for streaming on the Paramount network.

However, to see the series in its entirety, you’ll likely need to have a Paramount Plus subscription; trust us — you won’t want to miss any of the drama that unfolds. There are no guarantees about the series length, but it will likely have anywhere from 8-10 episodes, and fans can’t wait to tune in.