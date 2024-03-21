‘3 Body Problem’ will make you forget ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 with these unexpected actor crossovers

The Game of Thrones series finale is not something we will soon forget. Despite its potential, season 8 ended with an abruptness that left a sour taste behind.

Considering George R.R. Martin still has yet to finish the next installment over a decade after A Dance With Dragons was published, the HBO series had a lot riding against it. But now, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss may be positioned to wipe the slate clean. Or, at the very least, add more credits to their filmography that can distract from a heartbreaking finale.

The showrunning duo — referred to colloquially as “D&D” — has a new series on the docket. This time at Netflix, the two writers have adapted the critically acclaimed sci-fi novel, The 3 Body Problem. Born from the mind of Liu Cixin, the story considers many scientific notions, including the concept from where the book gets its title. “The 3 body problem” refers to the unpredictability of gravity and how scientists are unable to theorize the gravitational movements of 3 bodies or more. Cixin wrote about this in his book, which was considered unadaptable. Whether or not it is, D&D are giving it the good old college try. And if that wasn’t enough to draw you in, there are a few Game of Thrones alums to sweeten the deal.

Liam Cunningham

If there was a shining light of Game of Thrones, it was Ser Davos Seaworth. The one-time smuggler and advisor to Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), Davos gives his sage wisdom to anyone willing to hear it. And even those unwilling. There may not have been many decent characters in the HBO series, but Davos was one of them. After enduring the death of his beloved Princess Shireen (Kerry Ingram), Davos pledges his loyalty to Jon Snow (Kit Harington). He stays by his side in death and resurrection at the hands of Lady Melisandre (Carice van Houten). Davos is a cherished character in the Song of Ice and Fire universe, and was an obvious choice to follow the Game of Thrones creators to their new series.

In 3 Body Problem, Cunningham will essentially be playing the antithesis of Davos. His character, Thomas Wade, is the head of an intelligence organization and has little interest in garnering loyalty and friendships. In fact, he would probably be well suited to play the Game of Thrones. Wade manipulates people for his devices, caring only about the result.

John Bradley

Bradley was famously fresh out of drama school when he won the role of Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones. In one of his first official roles, Bradley was a standout as Jon’s best friend and ally. Though he had character flaws in the beginning, such as his tendency towards cowardice, Sam grows to be a loving husband and an accomplished Maester. He is one of the few who survives the series to see a benevolent ruler on the Iron Throne.

Now over a decade later, Bradley joins the cast of 3 Body Problem as physicist, Jack Rooney. The character is one of the diversions from the source material. Rooney is part of “The Oxford Five,” a collective of scientists who together are supposed to represent the book character Wang Miao. These characters come together in the wake of a rash of scientist suicides in the series. For his part, Rooney is the one of the group who uses his degree to create a snacks empire. Sam would be proud.

Jonathan Pryce

Pryce played perhaps one of the more reprehensible villains in Game of Thrones. While he lacked the panache of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) he made up for it with religious fanaticism, which is all too real in the world we live in. The High Sparrow of the religion of The Seven goes on a crusade to ride King’s Landing of sin. He and his order decide that Cersei and Margaery (Natalie Dormer) are sinners, putting them through a series of tortures to get them to confess. Thankfully, Cersei blows him up with the cache of wildfire left over from the Mad King Aerys’ days.

In 3 Body Problem, Pryce plays an environmentalist named Ben Schnetzer. Like the rest of his co-stars, this seems to be a role reversal from his work in Game of Thrones. His new character is the opposite of following a higher power and instead becomes an oil tycoon. He certainly isn’t taking a vow of poverty.

Mark Gatiss

Gatiss is regarded in pop culture warmly. Among many things, he was a showrunner for the sci-fi classic Doctor Who. But in the realm of Game of Thrones, he was a representative of the Iron Bank. Appearing in 4 episodes as Tycho Nestoris, he dispenses loans to the Lannisters as well as many others.

Similarly, he doesn’t have a huge role in 3 Body Problem. He appears in 1 episode as Isaac Newton. Yes, that Isaac Newton. In a show about physics and quantum mechanics, it is only natural that the celebrated figure in science would make an appearance.

Conleth Hill

Last but certainly not least is the return of fan-favorite, Conleth Hill. The actor portrayed none other than Varys “The Spider,” the spymaster for many kings. Arguably, he has the most noble aim in Game of Thrones. While many want to raise their station, he only wants the realm to prosper. This philosophy means convincing accomplished swordsman, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), to confess to treason that he was not guilty of. And like his ultimate adversary, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), he doesn’t make it to see his paradise. After raising concerns about Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) mental stability and changing his loyalty to Jon, she sets him on fire. Just Targaryen things.

In 3 Body Problem, he is reincarnated as the Pope. Don’t worry, it’s not what you think. Hill plays a fictional Pope named Gregory XIII inside an alien-created video game. The appearance is brief, but his short scene with Bradley is enough to delight Game of Thrones fans. Apparently, the actor did not take being set on fire too personally. Fans can catch these 5 actors when 3 Body Problem airs on March 21, only on Netflix.