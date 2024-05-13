7 former ‘Bachelorette’ contestants who need to pull a Blake Moynes and join Jenn Tran’s season

Filming for season 21 of The Bachelorette is officially underway, and while ABC gave fans of the franchise a sneak peek as to who some of the men are might be fighting for the heart of Jenn Tran, — arguably the biggest trailblazer that Bachelor Nation has seen so far — the official cast list has yet to be announced.

Blake Moynes sent shockwaves through The Bachelorette when he returned to the mansion for season 17 of the hit competition show, having just competed on season 16 just a few months earlier. Now, fans of the franchise know that anyone is on the table, and the opportunities are endless as to who will step out of the limo.

While the teaser shared by ABC featured only unfamiliar faces, we cannot help but hope that some Bachelorette fan favorites get their second shot at love with Jenn. Who exactly piqued our interest? Keep scrolling for seven individuals we are dying to see return to our television screens…

1. Peter Weber (The Bachelorette season 15, The Bachelor season 24)

Peter Weber captivated individuals all across America while vying for the heart of Hannah Brown on season 15 of The Bachelorette — ultimately placing third, after Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt — but his reputation quickly went downhill as soon as he was selected as the lead of season 24 of The Bachelor. Falling in love with both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison “Madi” Prewett, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann in the end, only to break up with her two months later, and pursue a relationship with Madi afterwards. With their relationship lasting mere days, Peter then dated his fourth place finisher, Kelley Flanagan, for a little while, but their relationship ultimately came to a close as well. Peter was seen as a bit of a player during his time within the Bachelor franchise, however, he managed to turn his reputation around on Peacock’s The Traitors, where he became the star of the show. After a rumored relationship with his Traitors co-star, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island, was debunked, Peter appears to be a single pringle. Could Jenn be his perfect match after all? Well, he will just have to join the cast of season 21 of The Bachelorette to see for himself…

2. Greg Grippo (The Bachelorette season 17)

Now that his relationship with Victoria Fuller is no more, we could not be more thrilled that Greg Grippo is back out on the dating scene (not only for Jenn’s sake, but for our sake as well). Flooding our TikTok “For You” page with silly videos alongside his best friend and fellow The Bachelorette season 17 alum, Andrew Spencer, Greg has captivated individuals all across America with not only his good looks, but also his sense of humor and charisma. Stemming from New Jersey, just like the next Bachelorette, we just know that Greg and Jenn would hit it off, should he join the cast of The Bachelorette season 21. He is just too good to be true!

3. Andrew Spencer (The Bachelorette season 17, Bachelor in Paradise season 8)

Speaking of Andrew Spencer, he and Greg travel in a pair — if Greg is looking for love on season 21 of The Bachelorette, chances are Andrew will be too! After recently splitting from social media sensation Beca Michie, the former football player is also #SingleAF. Remembered from season 17 of The Bachelorette and season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise for having a heart of gold, Andrew is seriously an angel in human form that any woman would be lucky to date. Hopefully leading lady Jenn gets the opportunity…

4. Will Urena (The Bachelorette season 18, Bachelor in Paradise season 9)

Poor Will Urena had quite an unfortunate journey on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, getting friend zoned by each and every girl he formed a romantic connection with — notably Kylee Russell and Mercedes Northup — and ultimately ending up just as single as when he arrived in Mexico. Seemingly liking a sweet girl with a bit of a sassy side, we can see him falling head over heels for Jenn, that is only if he becomes a part of The Bachelorette season 21 cast, of course.

5. Michael Barbour (The Bachelorette season 20, Bachelor in Paradise season 9)

Michael Barbour was undoubtedly one of the cutest (and funniest) guys on season 20 of The Bachelorette and season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, however, he did not get his time to shine. Seemingly failing to find a spark with leading lady Charity Lawson — as well as arriving in Mexico far too late for Bachelor in Paradise — it appears that Michael did not get a fair shot at finding his forever person. Could this yacht captain find his perfect passenger in Jenn during season 21 of The Bachelorette? With personalities that we believe will bounce off of each other beautifully, signs point to yes!

6. Warwick Reider (The Bachelorette season 20)

Poor Warwick Reider got a horrible edit during season 20 of The Bachelorette, proving to be far too shy (and sleepy) on his one-on-one date with Charity. Ultimately getting eliminated on said date and sleeping through the limo ride home, Warwick became the meme of the season, much to his dismay. Could season 21 of The Bachelorette be his chance at redemption, all while simultaneously finding a spark with Jenn? We will just have to wait and see, but our fingers will be crossed until further notice…

7. Blake Moynes (The Bachelorette seasons 16 and 17, Bachelor in Paradise season 9)

You know what they say — you can’t outdo the doer! After Blake Moynes competed on The Bachelorette season 16, he shocked viewers all across America when he returned for season 17 as well, getting engaged to leading lady Katie Thurston in the end. After their split, Blake joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 a few years later down the line — pursuing a relationship with Jess Girod during the show, as well as a rumored relationship with Rachel Recchia after the show — but he is still single as of May of 2024. After lots (and we mean lots) of trial and error, hopefully Jenn could be the woman that causes Blake to finally step away from the dating scene once and for all. After all, he likes a younger woman anyways!

Nonetheless, for updates regarding season 21 of The Bachelorette, be sure to connect with the beloved competition series, as well as Jenn Tran herself, on social media for all of the updates. With filming coming to a close any day now, we have a feeling that the premiere date will be announced in no time!

