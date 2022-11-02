A beloved Netflix dramedy will explore brand new territory in its next season, promises star

One of Netflix‘s most popular series is undergoing a reboot of sorts for its next season, the fourth since it debuted back in 2019, with one of the stars of the ensemble show promising that the characters are about to venture into “very new territory” when they next return to our screens.

Sex Education is coming back for a fourth run sometime next year, but the comedy-drama won’t be quite as you remember it thanks to a revamped status quo, following the game-changing end of season 3. For those in need of reminding, the last batch of episodes ended with Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his friends being in need of a new school after Moordale Academy was shut down.

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs, has now offered a tease at how this next chapter in the kids’ actual education will infuse the show with a renewed energy as the gang have to adjust to this big change in their lives. As Wood told Digital Spy:

“The characters feel like they’re in very new territory because they literally are, they’re at a new school. A lot of our feeling slightly off-centre is actually also just because of what is happening in the story which is that they are [at] a new school.”

'Sex Education' season 4 first-look images

Aimee, specifically, is dealing with a lot of change, what with best pal Maeve (Emma Mackey) moving to the States⁠—where she’ll find a new mentor in Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy⁠—and learning to be her own person:

“Aimee, particularly, her best friend’s in America, she doesn’t have a boyfriend for the first time ever, she’s at a brand new school where she doesn’t have any mates. So there’s a lot of newness for all of the characters and I think that that does make the show feel very new.”

Things aren’t just changing on-screen either, as Sex Education season 4 will see many off-screen changes, too, with a whole bunch of cast members leaving the series. Incoming Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, however, will thankfully be back as fan-favorite Eric Effiong. Expect to learn more as we near the show’s return sometime in 2023.