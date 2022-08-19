Dan Levy joins the cast of ‘Sex Education’ season 4

In the run-up to Sex Education‘s fourth season, much of the news coming out about it has been a downer, with several members of the cast dropping out of the hit Netflix show. But we’ve finally got some good news about the next run of the popular teen drama as seven new additions to the cast have been announced, including Schitt’s Creek star and creator Dan Levy.

As broken by The Hollywood Reporter, Levy will be joining the cast in the role of Thomas Molloy, a cult author who becomes tutor and mentor to Maeve (Emma Mackey) at Wallace University, a fictional Ivy League college. Fans will remember that season three ended with Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve being torn apart as the latter elected to go for a scholarship she’d been offered in the States.

Besides Levy, the newcomers this season are Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who) and Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), as well as Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yashua, all of whom are making their screen debuts. No details on the rest of the season’s fresh characters have been revealed as yet, however.

That said, Netflix has dropped a full synopsis for season four, which promises that Otis and company will move to a new school, thereby opening up a boatload of new challenges.

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Alongside Butterfield, Mackey, and Ncuti Gatwa, the rest of the returning cast includes Gillian Anderson (Jean), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Mr. Groff), and Samantha Spiro (Maureen). For a list of those not back for season four, visit here.

Shooting finally begun on Sex Education‘s new season earlier this month, as unveiled by Butterfield on social media.