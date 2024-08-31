A celebrated mystery rejected by James Gunn and stolen from HBO Max wastes its time ruling streaming for a month

Sometimes, the most intriguing tales are those that, despite a fleeting reign due to the capricious nature of the streaming gods, leave an indelible mark upon their throne.

Netflix has once again wielded its double-edged sword of judgment, striking down a series that had captured the hearts of fans worldwide. With a track record of controversial decisions, from the premature cancellations of beloved shows like Everything Sucks! and I Am Not Okay With This to the unceremonious axing of the queer-centric First Kill, Netflix seems to have a penchant for pulling the plug on diverse and unique storytelling. The latest casualty, a series that enjoyed a brief but dazzling reign atop Netflix’s viewing charts, joins a growing list of what might be seen as missteps by the platform.

The mystery in question? Dead Boy Detectives.

The series, initially slated to make HBO Max its home, was rejected by none other than James Gunn amidst a strategic pivot towards a new, cohesive universe for DC characters. Gunn, with his grand vision of interconnected movies and series, deemed the supernatural sleuths unworthy of a place in his carefully curated world. With a slate of five interconnected movies set to unfold between 2025 and 2027, Gunn’s ambitious plan includes the much-anticipated Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold (which promises to introduce a new dynamic duo in the form of Batman and Robin), Swamp Thing feature (poised to bring the verdant horror of the bayou to the big screen), Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and The Authority (a deep dive into the murky waters of DC’s most ruthless antiheroes).

And so, the ghostly gumshoes from Dead Boy Detectives were left to drift in the void, searching for a new haven where their unique blend of supernatural sleuthing and adolescent angst could be embraced. Under, Steve Yockey, behind the hit series The Flight Attendant, the show found a new lease on (after)life, becoming an integral part of Netflix’s The Sandman universe. Fans rejoiced as the Dead Boy Detectives seamlessly melded with Neil Gaiman’s revered graphic novels, where the characters, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, had first sprung to life. In the comics, the two young boys, who met their untimely demise, chose to forsake the afterlife and return to Earth as spectral detectives, solving crimes and unraveling mysteries that the living could not. Throughout their comic book appearances, the Dead Boy Detectives have encountered various characters from The Sandman mythology, including the mischievous Matthew the Raven and the tragic Hob Gadling, a man cursed with immortality.

According to Netflix’s own data, The Sandman amassed an impressive 69.5 million hours viewed in its first week, securing the top spot on the platform’s global top 10 list for English-language TV series. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a certified fresh rating of 88%. The show’s success even prompted Netflix to greenlight a second season. Given the triumph of The Sandman, it seemed like a natural progression for Netflix to explore other connected properties within Gaiman’s expansive mythology.

Yet, despite the scintillating promise of this supernatural alliance, Netflix’s merciless blade of cancellation struck with the force of a thousand demons. The Dead Boy Detectives, with their intoxicating elixir of British boarding school mischief, teenage detective intrigue, and macabre enchantment, were deemed unworthy of a second chance at (after)life. The show’s inaugural outing had concluded on a tantalizing cliffhanger, dangling the carrot of a romantic revelation and hinting at the untapped potential of the series. George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri, the ghostly protagonists brought to life by the electrifying performances of gifted newcomers, were left suspended in a purgatorial limbo.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially considering the show’s impressive performance. The eight-episode series ruled the Netflix Top 10 English TV charts for three weeks after its release, peaking at the coveted number two spot, only trailing behind the platform’s own horror hit series, Baby Reindeer. Critics were equally enamored, with the show boasting a stellar 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But alas, the numbers and accolades were not enough to sway the powers that be. In a world where streaming platforms are increasingly prioritizing blockbuster franchises and safe bets, the cancellation of Dead Boy Detectives feels like a missed opportunity.

Some have speculated that Neil Gaiman, a producer on Dead Boy Detectives, may have played a role in the show’s fate. Recent allegations of sexual impropriety leveled against Gaiman have led to whispers that his influence could have left the series vulnerable to cancellation. Yet, it would be irresponsible to assume his alleged actions were the sole determining factor in the cancellation of the series. The truth is that we may never know the full story.

