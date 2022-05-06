A classic MCU superhero group almost appeared in ‘Moon Knight’

The series was ultimately cameo-less, but that wasn't always the plan.

Fans were expecting to see Marvel Cinematic Universe stars make cameos during the latest Disney Plus series Moon Knight, but this wasn’t the case. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t plans to.

According to Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater, the Eternals were being eyed to appear in the series. The writer detailed what that could have looked like during an interview with The Direct.

“I tried very hard to get the Eternals into the show, just because I’m buddies with Kumail Nanjiani… I want[ed] some Kingo. At one point, there was a flashback on the page that sort of showed one of Khonshu’s Avatars back in ancient Egypt, sort of dealing with Ammit being locked away, and Alexander the Great, and all of that stuff. You sort of saw this Avatar team-up with the Eternals. It was a really fun scene, but again, it was so massively expensive to recreate Ancient Egypt, to sort of bring in 3 or 4 of the Eternals to have this big action sequence.”

Kingo may not have shown up in Moon Knight but the character has reportedly secured a cameo in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

While fans didn’t get any cameos of this magnitude in the show it would seem that it ultimately didn’t affect anyone’s enjoyment of the show. Moon Knight has been one of the most popular Disney Plus Marvel shows to date, with fans praising Oscar Isaac’s performance in particular.

Perhaps with the idea of more Moon Knight being teased, we could see the character cross over in the MCU further in a new season or potentially a different series or film.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus now.