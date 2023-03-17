A Defenders Saga favorite won’t be dropping by ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ after joining ‘The Penguin’

Matt Reeves is currently working on the script for The Batman – Part II, which will land on October 3, 2025. Fortunately, we’ll be returning to this fascinatingly grim take on Gotham City sooner than that, in HBO’s The Penguin.

The spinoff sees Colin Farrell reprising his role in a story that picks up one week after The Batman wrapped up. There’s now a power vacuum in the criminal underworld, and “Oz” Cobblepot is uniquely positioned to take advantage. The show has slowly filled out its supporting cast, with Cristin Miloti playing the main antagonist Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, and Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone.

Now we also know a Defenders Saga star is joining the lineup. Theo Rossi impressed in Sons of Anarchy and turned Marvel fans’ heads as Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in Luke Cage. The Netflix Marvel shows are having something of a resurrection at the moment, with Daredevil: Born Again currently filming on the streets of Harlem, leading some to hope Rossi would be invited along for the ride.

With Rossi stepping into the DCU as the newest member of The Penguin‘s cast, we think this rules him out of reprising his Marvel role in Born Again. Whether swapping the Daredevil soft reboot for The Penguin is an upgrade or not is subjective, though we think the Gotham City spinoff has the potential to be something very impressive, particularly as Farrell is on a major hot streak at the moment.

Right now, we don’t have a firm release date for The Penguin, though it’ll continue its shoot until mid-2023, so you’d expect it to land sometime in early 2024.