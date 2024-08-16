Image Credit: Disney
Big Brother 26 cast
Image via CBS
‘I can do this. I can’t do this!’: A disastrous ‘Big Brother’ houseguest just became an instant GIF after making the ultimate competition fail

"OMG she is so iconic."
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Aug 16, 2024 12:18 pm

Big Brother 26 might just be the best season of the show in the modern era, and it just keeps getting better and better as the weeks progress. From blindsides to brawls, this cast is already as savage as can be, and the temperature is heating up with this week’s Head of Household competition.

The return of the infamous Big Brother wall competition arrived Thursday, Aug. 15, bringing a brand new series of epic fails to the show we know and love. The biggest of said fails came from the one and only Angela Murray, adding another bullet point to the list of reasons why she is as iconic as can be.

For those who are unfamiliar with Angela’s journey in the series so far, the real estate agent has won Head of Household twice — making history as the fastest person to win two Head of Household competitions in the modern era of the gameand has been nominated for eviction twice, getting saved by the Power of Veto by Tucker Des Lauriers (another week three nominee) in an iconic Big Brother moment. Getting her Head of Household reign hijacked by Quinn Martin’s “Deepfake HOH” power, Angela had the power to compete in this week’s Head of Household competition as well, but it looks like things did not go as she had hoped…

The objective of the infamous Big Brother wall competition is to be the last houseguest standing, hanging onto the wall despite obstacles being splashed and thrown on you repeatedly. After shouting “I can do this” over and over again while clutching onto the wall as it dipped forward, Angela exclaimed “I can’t do this!’ in the switch-up of the century, instantaneously falling off of the wall and face-planting (or should we say back-planting?) onto the floor below.

Naturally, this was quite the treat for those tuned into the Big Brother live feeds, who took to X to turn the moment into a major meme:

Fans could not get enough of the must-see moment, taking to the thread below the meme to hoot and holler about Angela and her antics:

“I am cryinggg, I love her sm 😭😭😭”

“Another iconic Angela moment!”

“OMG she is so iconic.”

“An ICON, if you will…”

While Angela was unable to win back-to-back Head of Household competitions, based on some chatter via social media it sounds like Big Brother troublemaker Tucker is the newest HOH, so this week is certain to cause some controversy!

To find out how the nominations unfold — as well as whether or not Tucker is able to knock out his arch-nemesis, Quinn — catch brand new Big Brother 26 episodes every Sunday at 9:00pm ET/PT and Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00pm ET/PT on CBS. I’m calling it right now, either Angela or Tucker will take home the $750k cash prize in the end, but we will just have to wait and see…

