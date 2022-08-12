A massive children’s show has pawed its way to the top of the Disney Plus charts

After months of waiting, season 3 of the hit Australian TV show, Bluey has finally dropped on Disney Plus. And the wait was worth it as it managed to pawed its way up onto the Disney Plus charts.

According to FlixPatrol, Bluey rose to number one on the Disney Plus charts for the most streamed TV show on August 11, 2022. The show reached number one in multiple countries such as Albania, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, and the United States, just to name a few. In multiple European countries such as North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Latvia, and Lithuania, it reached the top spot overall, meaning it surpassed every movie and TV show that week.

Bluey is a children’s TV show created by Joe Brumm and first aired in 2018. The show received two Logie Awards in 2019 and 2022 for Most Outstanding Children’s Program, an Australian ARIA Music Award for Best Music Soundtrack in 2021, and an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019 for Best Kids Program: Preschool. Thanks to the show’s success, the team behind the children’s show offered to design the mascot for the upcoming Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

Season 3 of Bluey featured episodes 25 new episodes, with one removed due to censorship. The new season features the entire Heeler family as well as showcased other minor characters from the show. Unfortunately, Disney Plus has not released the other half of the latest season, which includes an episode featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Season 3 of Bluey is now available to stream on Disney Plus.